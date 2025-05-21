‘Indians are open to innovation rooted in tradition’: Lladró’s global CEO

When Lladró, the Spanish luxury maker of artistic porcelain figurines, sculptures, lighting and home decor, launched its first store in (Mumbai) India in the early 2000s, the country was nowhere close to being considered a luxury market. But one thing that Lladró did a few years ahead of coming to India—a decision that in hindsight can be termed as ‘thoughtful’ —was launching the Spirit of India collection. Inspired by Hindu traditions, the collection offered the Indian customer handcrafted figurines of gods and goddesses among other works with a pronounced Indian theme. Priced between ₹8500 (for decorative plates) to ₹9,00,000 for the Rama-Sita limited edition sculpture, the Spirit of India collection helped the brand gain inroads into India.

“The Divinity collection remains one of our top sellers in India, particularly our renditions of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi," says Ana Rodríguez Nogueiras, global CEO of Lladró in an email interview with Lounge. According to an official press note, India is the third-largest market for the brand and contributes 13% to its global revenue. Not just that, over the last two decades, the brand’s presence in the country has expanded from one store to nine, across major Indian metros of New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Last month, Lladró inaugurated its newest boutique at DLF The Chanakya, New Delhi. This 616 sq. ft-big venue is the fourth one in the NCR Region. And this is in addition to their boutique in New Delhi that’s touted to be the second largest boutique in the world. “The NCR region—and New Delhi in particular—has always been one of Lladró’s strongest markets, both in terms of appreciation for craftsmanship and deep cultural alignment with our values," reveals Rodríguez Nogueiras about the brand’s focus on the Capital. In this interaction, she also fields questions about the evolution of the Indian customer, Lladro’s artistic collaborations, and the best thing about the job she’s been helming for close to a decade. Edited excerpts:

Lladró has been in India for over two decades. Based on your observations and interactions, what are some unique things that set the Indian customer apart from someone in Europe or the US?

India has been a part of Lladró’s journey for over two decades, and in that time, we have witnessed an evolution in the profile of the Indian customer, from primarily traditional art collectors to a more diverse audience that includes younger design-conscious buyers and collectors of contemporary art. What sets Indian clients apart is their strong emotional connection to meaningful pieces, their appreciation for detail, and their openness to innovation rooted in tradition.

View Full Image 'Ephemeral Treasures', a porcelain sculpture by Spanish mural artist Dulk, for Lladró.

The kind of detailing that goes into the ‘Spirit of India’ sculpture collection is awe-inspiring. Since you have only one workshop in Valencia, what is the kind of cultural training that's given to your artists?

Our only workshop is indeed in Valencia, but Lladró’s creative process is deeply collaborative, and research driven. When we create culturally significant pieces like those in the ‘Spirit of India’ collection, our artists and designers work closely with cultural consultants, historians, and local experts. It is a meticulous process that involves studying iconography, gestures, meanings, and rituals, always with great respect. The result is not just a beautiful piece, but one that resonates.

In India, are the Divinity figurines still the best sellers? What are some other creations that have sold well here?

Yes, the Divinity collection remains one of our top sellers in India, particularly our renditions of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. However, we have also seen growing interest in our contemporary design pieces—especially lighting and home accessories—as well as our collaborative works likeThe Guest, which have found a following among younger collectors.

View Full Image The Firefly cordless lamp by Lladró.

Is the 'Personalise You Lladró' initiative that you've started a bid to make art more accessible to your customers here?

‘Personalize Your Lladró’ is a new initiative around one of our most iconic designs: the Firefly cordless lamp. It’s an opportunity to offer a more personal touch within a controlled framework, allowing each piece to reflect the taste or sentiment of the person choosing it. While personalization is not a general option across the entire catalogue, this project opens the door to a more expressive and emotionally resonant experience, something that speaks to the evolving definition of luxury.

Lladro's image has pivoted from just being a company that makes beautiful porcelain figurines to one that 'creates art' out of porcelain with your creative collaborations. Are these artistic collaborations the way forward for the brand?

Collaborations are not just part of the future; they are part of our DNA today. Lladró is evolving from a brand known for figurative porcelain to a creative platform where tradition meets contemporary expression. Through artistic collaborations, we have expanded our creative language and connected with new audiences—while remaining true to our roots in craftsmanship.

How do you choose the artists to work with?

We look for artists who resonate with Lladró’s values: vision, originality, and a deep respect for material. The creative process is always a dialogue—artists bring their ideas, and our artisans bring technical mastery. It is a beautiful exchange that leads to works likeThe Guest(byJaime Hayon), which continues to grow as a platform for artistic diversity.

You did a collaboration with Loewe Perfumes last year, making floral porcelain bottle toppers for them. How exciting was that collaboration?

It was a beautiful project and a very meaningful one. We created handcrafted porcelain floral bottle toppers that reflected both Loewe’s botanical inspiration and Lladró’s craftsmanship. It was a perfect meeting point between art, fragrance, and design, and a great example of how we can bring artistry into other luxury domains.

View Full Image Ana Rodríguez Nogueiras, global CEO of Lladró. (Alicia Garcia)

What does a day in your life look like? How often do you meet the creative team to brainstorm new ideas and see what they are working on?

Every day is different—but one constant is the proximity to our creative team. Whether it is reviewing new prototypes, discussing trends, or exploring collaborations, there is a strong sense of shared vision. I find those moments—when ideas become tangible—truly energizing.

You've been at the helm of Lladro for close to a decade. What continues to be the best thing about the job? And what's a recent Lladro creation that left you awe-inspired?

What remains most exciting is the emotion that Lladró pieces awaken in people. Even after all these years, seeing how craftsmanship, storytelling, and innovation come together to create something meaningful is deeply rewarding. One recent piece that left me in awe is Ephemeral Treasures, a powerful reflection on the fragility of nature, created with the artist Dulk. It shows how far porcelain can go as a language of contemporary art.