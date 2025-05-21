‘Indians are open to innovation rooted in tradition’: Lladró’s global CEO
SummaryAna Rodríguez Nogueiras, global CEO of Spanish luxury brand Lladró, talks about India—and New Delhi—being one of their strongest markets and making porcelain a language of contemporary art
When Lladró, the Spanish luxury maker of artistic porcelain figurines, sculptures, lighting and home decor, launched its first store in (Mumbai) India in the early 2000s, the country was nowhere close to being considered a luxury market. But one thing that Lladró did a few years ahead of coming to India—a decision that in hindsight can be termed as ‘thoughtful’ —was launching the Spirit of India collection. Inspired by Hindu traditions, the collection offered the Indian customer handcrafted figurines of gods and goddesses among other works with a pronounced Indian theme. Priced between ₹8500 (for decorative plates) to ₹9,00,000 for the Rama-Sita limited edition sculpture, the Spirit of India collection helped the brand gain inroads into India.