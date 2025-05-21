‘Indians are open to innovation rooted in tradition’: Lladró’s global CEO

Is the 'Personalise You Lladró' initiative that you've started a bid to make art more accessible to your customers here?

‘Personalize Your Lladró’ is a new initiative around one of our most iconic designs: the Firefly cordless lamp. It’s an opportunity to offer a more personal touch within a controlled framework, allowing each piece to reflect the taste or sentiment of the person choosing it. While personalization is not a general option across the entire catalogue, this project opens the door to a more expressive and emotionally resonant experience, something that speaks to the evolving definition of luxury.