Moschino pullover in brushed mohair smiley. Available online; ¥157,300 (around ₹86,000).

Prada Vienna Red Set porcelain spoons

Prada's Vienna Red Set includes two porcelain spoons. Available online; price on request.

Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper

Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper with animal jacquard pattern. Available online; price on request.

Loewe Hamster bag

The Loewe Hamster bag, inspired by the world of Suna Fujita, in shearling. Available online; ₹1.79 lakh.

Dhruv Kapoor Paneled tie-up shirt

The Dhruv Kapoor Paneled shirt in printed cotton with a front tie-up closure. Available online; ₹18,000.

Anya Hindmarch Eyes Studded Glasses Pouch