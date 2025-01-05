Source: Your shopping guide to all things with playful motifs, designs
From Loewe's hamster bag to Moschino's smiley sweater, here's a roundup of pretty and statement-making clothes and accessories
Moschino pullover in brushed mohair smiley. Available online; ¥157,300 (around ₹86,000).
Prada's Vienna Red Set includes two porcelain spoons. Available online; price on request.
Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper with animal jacquard pattern. Available online; price on request.
The Loewe Hamster bag, inspired by the world of Suna Fujita, in shearling. Available online; ₹1.79 lakh.
The Dhruv Kapoor Paneled shirt in printed cotton with a front tie-up closure. Available online; ₹18,000.
The Anya Hindmarch Eyes Studded Glasses Pouch in suede/satin leather. Available online; £245.83 (around ₹26,000).