Source: Your shopping guide to all things with playful motifs, designs

From Loewe's hamster bag to Moschino's smiley sweater, here's a roundup of pretty and statement-making clothes and accessories

Moschino pullover in brushed mohair smiley. Available online; ¥157,300 (around ₹86,000). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prada Vienna Red Set porcelain spoons

Prada's Vienna Red Set includes two porcelain spoons. Available online; price on request.

Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper

Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper with animal jacquard pattern. Available online; price on request.

Loewe Hamster bag

The Loewe Hamster bag, inspired by the world of Suna Fujita, in shearling. Available online; ₹1.79 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhruv Kapoor Paneled tie-up shirt

The Dhruv Kapoor Paneled shirt in printed cotton with a front tie-up closure. Available online; ₹18,000.

Anya Hindmarch Eyes Studded Glasses Pouch