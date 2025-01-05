Hello User
Next Story
Source: Your shopping guide to all things with playful motifs, designs

Team Lounge

From Loewe's hamster bag to Moschino's smiley sweater, here's a roundup of pretty and statement-making clothes and accessories 

Moschino Pullover in brushed mohair Smiley

Moschino pullover in brushed mohair smiley. Available online; ¥157,300 (around 86,000).
Prada Vienna Red Set porcelain spoons

Prada's Vienna Red Set includes two porcelain spoons. Available online; price on request.

Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper

Bottega Veneta Wool Jacquard Jumper with animal jacquard pattern. Available online; price on request.
Loewe Hamster bag

The Loewe Hamster bag, inspired by the world of Suna Fujita, in shearling. Available online; 1.79 lakh.
Dhruv Kapoor Paneled tie-up shirt

The Dhruv Kapoor Paneled shirt in printed cotton with a front tie-up closure. Available online; 18,000.

Anya Hindmarch Eyes Studded Glasses Pouch

The Anya Hindmarch Eyes Studded Glasses Pouch in suede/satin leather. Available online; £245.83 (around 26,000).

