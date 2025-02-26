London Fashion Week: Art, fairytales, and glam gothic energy
Even though a lot of big ticket names were missing from the London Fashion Week schedule this season, there was no dearth of creativity. Temperley clocked in its 25th year and the designer's son’s great-great-great-great grandfather Levin August von Bennigsen, who fought Napoleon back in 1807 was on the mood board. The overarching military vibe was peppered with Temperley insignias: shine on and hand-painted medals embellished the jackets, plenty of silk shirts and the house’s signature tattoo numbers. A touch of Napoleon was hard to miss in the jacquard knitwear which was served in hues of blue, red and purple. However, the real showstoppers were the tasselled filigree dresses which came across as chic armours. The designer also offered her own vision of Toile de Jouy enriched with galloping horses, llamas and donkeys from her farm, as well as the Somerset hill near where she grew up. Here are the key trends which emerged: