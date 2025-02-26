London Fashion Week: Art, fairytales, and glam gothic energy

Art inspired

This was Aartivijay Gupta's second outing at LFW and she collaborated with the inheritors of Kolkata’s storied Kalighat and Patua traditions, transmogrifying folklore into her signature prints. An artistic dialogue at the crossroads of art, culture, and contemporaneity. Caught in the interplay of the joy of creativity and the struggle to keep traditions alive, these artists breathe their very being into their work reflecting art as the ultimate embodiment of people and culture. Vibrant prints drawing inspiration from Indian craft and culture were rendered on luxe textiles with innovative unbroken pattern cutting allowing artwork to be replicated across garments in its most complete form uninterrupted by seams. All in all, a poetic reflection on the essence of India embodied through the creative expression of its people through time in an articulation of “art imitating life". Another noteworthy artistic showcase was SS Daley’s, which was informed by Francis Cadell’s Iona Croft painted in the mid-1920s by one of the most influential members of the Scottish Colourist movement. For Daley, the painterly handwriting of these artists catalysed his rethinking of craftsmanship, fabrics and tailoring.