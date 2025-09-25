From polka dots to bright colours, trends that dominated London Fashion Week

It's been a season of time travel at the London Fashion Week. Many designers sifted through British history books, looking for design inspiration.

Temperley, for instance, was inspired by the “fern fever" that gripped Britain during the 1800s. Palm tree motifs, synonymous with the 1930s Hollywood, too, informed the pieces. The designer, Alice Temperley, was back from a holiday in Greece, and hence the offering was sublimated with a sense of free-spirited mood. From the floor-length tasseled kaftans to silk-jacquard halterneck maxi dresses and printed cotton dresses, each ensemble reconciled practicality with glamour.

Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic clocked in 20 years and her collection recalled some of her most noteworthy silhouettes. There were bell-sleeved dresses, languid shirt styles, besides capes exemplifying her virtuoso take on fashioning colour stories.

Most designers, who presented at the London Fashion Week, stayed true to their core aesthetic and indulged in storytelling at the crossroads of fashion, culture and the arts. Here are some key trends that emerged:

