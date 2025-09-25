From polka dots to bright colours, trends that dominated London Fashion Week

An homage to British heritage

Mithridate under the aegis of Daniel W. Fletcher set a quintessential British mood, serving staples like an Oxford shirt, preppy knits, and double-breasted suits. Featuring 40 looks, Fletcher combined English heritage sensibilities with Chinese savoir-faire and textiles. He also had regatta-enjoying crowds and the King’s Road clubbers of the 1980s on his moodboard. Hence came in classic peacoats, which were morphed into feminine, sculptural silhouettes. He styled the necks of formal, polka-dot evening dresses and loose pastel sweaters with silk tassel scarves.