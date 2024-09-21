Is too much shine hot again?

From art-inspired to playful dressing, designers at the recently concluded fashion showcase presented their versions of ‘conspicuous style’

At the spring-summer edition of the recently concluded London Fashion Week, designers had some significant artworks on their moodboards.

Simone Rocha's collection, for instance, featured two images by Genieve Figgis, an artist who recasts canonical paintings in artworks. S.S. Daley's collection, on the other hand, revolved around the artist Gluck and Constance Spry. Erdem's offering was informed by his research into the lives of novelist Radclyffe Hall and the sculptor Una, Lady Troubridge.

Designer Aartivijay Gupta looked at Kashmiri miniature art, alongside kashidakari motifs and Pahari paintings, in a manner that's beautifully sequenced to set off the modern with the traditional.

All in all, it's been a season of fantasy-fuelled romantic dressing with designers showcasing fringed dresses and slips. Here are some key trends that emerged at the London Fashion Week:

A season of artistic muses Emilia Wickstead's muse was Gisèle Freund, the German photographer who froze frames of literary and art figures in Paris like Simone de Beauvoir, Virginia Woolf and Frida Kahlo.

Erdem Moralioglu had American author Radclyffe (known for The Well of Loneliness) on his mind, whose works informed his collection, comprising magpie trouser suits and drop-waisted dresses.

Designer ﻿Kanika Goyal's collection, Playfield, took inspiration from the playfulness found in nature—from the aerial views of the terrains, and exteriors of buildings (a lot from Le Corbusier’s Bauhaus and Brutalist buildings in Goyal hometown of Chandigarh), as well as geometry that’s present in nature.

Sheer dressing Transparent boudoir dressing, synonymous with Nensi Dojaka, came out in full force accented with blooms and stretch tulle layering. She also showcased bodycon knitted dresses and some outfits came punctuated with sheer and opaque stripes. A statement-making molded leather bustier dress stood out.

Floaty transparency and freewheeling weightlessness was also evident at Simone Rocha, who presented sheer and tulle accented dresses and separates. 16Arlington, meanwhile, sent out sheer tees knotted at the bust and bikini tops were styled with diaphanous skirts.

High-octane shine Daniel Lee at Burberry presented a panoply of evening dresses crafted in tinsel-toned sequins and one of them was layered by a tough leather parka.

Erdem's show packed plenty of glitter, from the extremely delicate dresses in silver tissue lamé to the sparkling crystal embroideries. Richard Quinn's white bridal dresses came generously kissed with delicious surface texturing and plume accents.