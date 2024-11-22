Lovebirds: The cut masters of Indian fashion

This meet-cute goes back more than a decade. Gursi Singh was walking around the lanes of south Delhi’s Hauz Khas village, taking a break from designing the decor for a friend’s café, when he stumbled upon a store with a sign that read “Love Birds". Intrigued, he went inside. From 1930s long army dresses and 1950s French hats, to Fendi Baguettes, Comme des Garçons shirts and Akris handbags, vintage pieces from across the world were displayed on old-style wooden hooks on the wall and in metallic hangers. It was among India’s early vintage fashion stores. And then he met the store owner, Amrita Khanna, a London College of Fashion graduate. It was love at first sight.

After a year of dating, Khanna asked Singh, a graphic designer, to help her with sourcing fabrics. They had no concrete plans but wanted to create “something intelligent, something comfortable, something Amrita would wear, and something the market didn’t have," recalls Singh. They scoured markets across Delhi, from Chandni Chowk to Okhla, for fabrics. Five months later, after spending ₹3-4 lakh of their savings, they created 20-odd women’s clothes that became part of the first collection of their premium ready-to-wear brand, Lovebirds.

On 21 November, the two Lovebirds founders, who are married and parents to two young girls, shared a glimpse of their journey at the British high commissioner’s residence in Delhi to celebrate 10 years of the brand. In the past decade, Lovebirds has expanded its offerings to clothes for men and women, jewellery and accessories, and opened stores in Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai. It is stocked at several international multi-designer stores, including Neiman Marcus in the US, Beams in Japan, David Jones in Australia, Ounass in the Middle East, and Harvey Nichols, Liberty London and Fenwick London in the UK. Perhaps no other independently run Indian ready-to-wear brand is as widely available internationally.

View Full Image The new Lovebirds studio in Gurugram

Over 40% of Lovebirds’ revenue comes from the international market, of which 50% are shoppers in the US.

What makes the brand stand out in a crowded market is its ability to create structured anti-fit clothes that put comfort first and are also size inclusive. This is visible in their first collection as well as the latest one. A sleeveless and collarless trench coat, designed in 2013, for instance, resembles an angrakha-Nehru jacket. Their latest collection also has a trench-like wool overcoat, featuring bold diagonal stripes made using extra yarn and extending as 3D feathers.

View Full Image Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has become the face of Lovebirds' first luxury handbags collection

“When they first launched, anti-fit was a new trend. Indian designers were making clothes for consumers who wanted to wear made-in-India clothes that looked international, but when it came to the cut (of the fabric), we were missing the mark," says Maithili Ahluwalia, who founded Bungalow 8, a Mumbai-based store that stocked ready-to-wear labels, including Lovebirds. It shut down in 2019. “That’s the gap Lovebirds filled."

View Full Image From their Upcycled collection

When Lovebirds entered the market, the ready-to-wear space was just starting to grow in India. Arjun Saluja was an established name but the pricing was too high for a working professional. Bodice, AMPM, 11/11, péro—all had something refreshing to offer, but crisp tailored, contemporary clothes that had a Western language in the premium affordable range were missing. Lovebirds starts around ₹15,000. “The idea was to create clothes that I could wear," says Khanna, 43, at their Dhan Mill studio in Delhi. The brand recently launched a festive collection with minimal use of sequins and crystals, because she wanted to wear something that wasn’t “too blingy but also not plain".

Her sense of style is influenced by her brother (Aman Khanna of art studio Claymen. “I was always into oversized, androgynous clothes because I was surrounded by men, my brothers and cousins. And we grew up near Nagaland, where style, vintage fashion, was everywhere," she says.

When the couple was creating the first collection, Singh sketched a boxy blouse, given his background in graphics and architecture. “I wasn’t too thrilled about it, given that I was a very vintage-y person," says Khanna, who is dressed in all-black with gold jewellery. “Over the years, I have convinced him to add more colours (their colourful large polka dots have become a signature)."

What helped the two reach customers was the contacts Khanna had made while running the vintage store. Sightings of celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Lovebirds outfits also helped. Meanwhile, they were also sending out cold emails.

“We first launched in Mumbai after our first Lakmé Fashion Week (in 2014), but focused on the Middle East initially, because there was a lot of interest (essentially because their clothes covered the wearer head to toe). Then I started to cold email everyone, from international stockists to magazine editors," says Singh, 40, who worked in the advertising industry for six years.

One of the international Vogue editors reached out to them, and within few months, they were in one of the European editions of the magazine. From then, recognition came a bit easily. International stockists wanted them. Their Mumbai store was doing well. The first Delhi store opened in Dhan Mill, in 2020, just before covid. Business was hit, and international shipments were affected. That’s when they drew up a business plan.

“Those months made us more serious. We never thought of Lovebirds as a business; as two creative people, this was basically us having fun in creating something—and we honestly lucked out," says Singh, as they plan to launch a Hyderabad store next year. “But then, we realised that we could do more." A few years ago, they got an offer for a stake in Lovebirds, which, after much deliberation, they declined.

They aim to be a global lifestyle brand except that the international fashion market is going through a slowdown, and consumers are becoming more conservative with their shopping choices. But Singh and Khanna say they are at a “sweet" entry point when it comes to luxury. A skirt that costs ₹21,500 in India is priced at $500 in the US, inclusive of taxes and freight charges. Prices of those like Ganni and Jill Sander, names among which Lovebirds is placed in multi-designer stores, start at $1,000. For a brand that’s just 10 years old, that’s a good place to be.

