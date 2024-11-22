Lovebirds: The cut masters of Indian fashion

On 21 November, the two Lovebirds founders, who are married and parents to two young girls, shared a glimpse of their journey at the British high commissioner’s residence in Delhi to celebrate 10 years of the brand. In the past decade, Lovebirds has expanded its offerings to clothes for men and women, jewellery and accessories, and opened stores in Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai. It is stocked at several international multi-designer stores, including Neiman Marcus in the US, Beams in Japan, David Jones in Australia, Ounass in the Middle East, and Harvey Nichols, Liberty London and Fenwick London in the UK. Perhaps no other independently run Indian ready-to-wear brand is as widely available internationally.