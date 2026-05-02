Can Lush win India the second time around?

What defines your product curation for a price sensitive India? Will we see special launches?

We did try minis (internationally), but we've discontinued those. I think people look at them and think this isn't value for money. They haven't done as well as we thought. Though people kept asking for them, we launched them, and then people didn't want to buy them. Everywhere is price sensitive, especially now that the whole world is feeling the pinch. People either save up and buy Lush as a treat, or they can afford us because we are not top end, we sit in the middle. And we have to sit in that category because we can't make cheaper products because of the way we source our raw materials, we insist on using essential oils rather than synthetics. We insist on using almond, olive, and coconut oil rather than mineral oil. Going cheaper will not let us feel morally or ethically good.