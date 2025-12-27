Luxury objects that made our 2025 covet list

A year that started with the prediction that fashion would become more individualised, saw many microtrends pop up through the months. Silk scarves emerged as the accessory of the moment, while denim became almost every designer’s preferred canvas for experimenting with new silhouettes, washes and surface effects. The year also saw certain objects spiral into full-blown phenomena—think Labubus and The Row’s Dune Slippers—while Hermès Birkin bags remained objects of desire even as the house tightened its already stringent rationing.

While most luxury fashion reports spoke of a lull in the industry, 2025 was anything but an uninteresting year, over all. Creative directors like Chanel's Matthieu Blazy and Dior's Jonathan Anderson infused new energy and optimism with their new collections and AI's spell on fashion was a conversation starter everywhere. As we bid goodbye to the year, Lounge’s roundup spotlights the luxury objects that best captured its frenetic spirit.

Advertisement

KNOT & WEAVE

Jungle green-hued top handle bag in supple Intrecciato leather features a signature knot detail. The ‘Andiamo’ bag - distinguished by its signature woven texture – may have been introduced in 2023 by Bottega Veneta's then-creative director Matthieu Blazy, but it continued to be on ‘most-wanted’ luxury list this year, courtesy new colours and new styles that were introduced. It sits on top of our list for its masterful design and the quiet elegance it conveys. It's a bag for all times. Available on Bottegaveneta.com; ₹4.22 lakhs.

Itrh Rangmala Pre-draped Saree Set

RAINBOW RANI

Advertisement

The Rangmala pre-draped sari by Itrh is woven from pink, purple and green tissue stripes and embellished with mirror lace detailing, and is paired with a matching mirror blouse. From what used to be a minor trend, this year saw pre-draped saris being embraced by fashion designers, retail brands and young fashionistas alike – making an appearance on runways, festive celebrations and casual gettogethers. As a creation where tradition meets convenience, we'll say that pre-draped saris are here to stay. Available on Itrh.co; ₹1.07 lakh.

Also Read | Trends we don’t want to see in 2026

Baignoire de Cartier Watch

WRIST DRIP

Advertisement

A contemporary iteration of the original 1912 design, this model features an 18 karat gold bracelet, silver dial and blued-steel sword-shaped hands. A timepiece that balances heritage with quiet opulence, this line from Cartier hogged the spotlight in 2025 owing to their versatility, a quiet shift towards smaller, jewellery-like watches, and endorsements from celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning. Available on Cartier.com; ₹20.9 lakhs.

Afew by Rahul Mishra Bandhani Indigo Shirt Dress

POWER PUFF GIRL

Advertisement

Crafted in delicate Habutai silk bandhani, this Afew by Rahul Mishra dress brings together artisanal technique and modern romance. The fluid silhouette is offset by soft butterfly sleeves, making it perfect for an evening of understated drama. A designer whose clothes have become a mainstay internationally, this dress from the pret label's FW 2025 collection, Bandhani, exemplifies the harmony of craft, colour and texture. Available on Afew.rahulmishra.in; ₹73,700.

The Olio Stories Nur-e-Chand Haath Phool

TALK TO THE HAND

Advertisement

In this design from The Olio Stories, a hand-sculpted centerpiece with mother-of-pearl inlay is connected to intricately decorated fingernail caps through draped chains. This year saw Indians stepping out of their comfort zone to experiment with jewellery that gave traditional designs a punk push and could be worn unapologetically everyday. This contemporary take of the haathphool by The Olio Stories, for instance, could be worn for a coffee date or a wedding, which is why we've got our eyes on it. Available on Theoliostories.com; ₹8,700 for a single piece.

Chanel 25 Handbag

QUILTED ALLURE

Advertisement

This Chanel 25 handbag from the house’s Fall-Winter 2025/26 collection is crafted from grained leather and embellished with gold-tone metal hardware. The bag's blend of classic Chanel codes with practical design and massive campaigns fronted by ‘it-girls’ Jenny from Blackpink and singer Dua Lipa, made it one of the most coveted luxury buys this year. Available on Chanel.com; ₹6.61 lakhs.

Studio Verandah ‘Azulejos’ Kaftan

IN A PALM MOOD

Advertisement

This Studio Verandah kaftan in dusty pink features all over print in emerald green inspired by Goa’s palm trees with sequins detailing. There's just one reason why we love it enough to include it in our covet list: the label's designs were worn by actors Lek Patravadi and Natasha Rothwell in the latest season of HBO's popular series, The White Lotus. Of course, the label's ‘resort wear as a lifestyle’ ethos is something we could get used to. Available on Studioverandah.in; ₹58,900.

Hermès Flora y Plata Scarf

WRAPPED IN SILK

Advertisement

This Hermès Flora y Plata scarf is crafted in silk twill with hand-rolled edges. The orange scarf comes vividly alive with its equestrian-themed print of reins, stirrups, plaited straps and whips designed by Virginie Jamin. 2025 can be described as the year when scarves received a second life. From ramps to real life street style, a silk scarf became the accessory du jour that added an instant pop to a look. It was worn as a blouse, tied as a bandana on the head, wrapped around the waist and the handbag as well. By the looks of it, this microtrend is going to continue well into 2026 and we are here for it. Available on Hermes.com; ₹55,694.

AKOK by Anamika Khanna Oversized Denim Three-piece Set.

SILVER ALERT

Advertisement

This AKOK by Anamika Khanna set includes an oversized denim blazer and wide-legged trousers adorned with silver-toned embellishments and a crop top. The denim on denim trend blew up this year, as did the whole ‘oversized blazer’ look, and since this AKOK design checks off both, we found it simply irresistible. Available on Akok.in; ₹1.75 lakh.

Also Read | Your style guide to opulent fashion

Celine Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses

METALLIC COOL

Advertisement

Implacably cool by design, these sunglasses mix sleek gold toned hardware with oval green lenses that offer full UVA and UVB protection. Considering how ubiquitous they were on social media with celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Kareena Kapoor seen in them, these stylish glasses automatically find their place here. Available on Celine.com; ₹69,300.

Dôen ‘Idella’ Top

LIGHT AND LACY

Advertisement

Made from lightweight ramie, this ‘Idella’ top from label Dôen screams vintage chic. The lagoon-hued top features a plunging V-neckline and short puffed sleeves with embroidered floral lace trims on the neckline, sleeve cuffs, center front placket, and slightly cropped hemline. Lace insets adorn the sleeves and bodice. As the trend of sheer outfits continued this year, lace emerged as a fabric of choice, making this top in vogue. The other reason we've picked this delicate outfit for the list is of how popular Dôen got this year, with young style icons like Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson and Kaia Gerber wearing it's singular cottage-core-inspired designs. Available on Shopdoen.com; ₹29,100.

adidas Samba OG Shoes

FLASH DANCE

Advertisement

These lace-up Sambas feature a cracked silver leather upper, a rubber outsole, the Trefoil logo on the tongue, and the signature serrated 3-Stripes on the sides. Classic, old-school sneakers made a comeback in 2025 and this was one reason why the clean, minimalist lines of the adidas Sambas spiked global interest and dominated conversations all through this year – reason why they find a place in this list. Available on adidas.co.in; ₹10,999.

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Jacket

DOUBLE UP

Advertisement