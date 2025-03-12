‘The luxury customer wants to be coddled much more’

It’s been 30 years of the Bicester Village. How has the brand evolved?

If you look at the evolution of the brand, when Scott started in 1995, we were called Chic Outlet Shopping. It was chic to use the word “chic" at the time and generated a sense of curiosity. Later on, it became obvious that we had to drop the word “outlet" because people would often associate the word “outlet" with cheap. So, we started focusing on “shopping destination". Then, we realised we did not need the word shopping anymore; we really wanted to focus on the fact that this is a destination—you want to come, eat, have fun and shop. Shopping is one of the activities, not one of the main activity.