What do luxury consumers want? A home where everything is bespoke

Classic meets kooky at luxury decor label L’Objet’s store in Delhi’s Chanakya mall. Take the Aegean collection, which features porcelain pieces handpainted in 24-carat gold and platinum—starting at ₹3,600 for a plain white porcelain saucer and touching ₹99,400 for gold-plated serving bowl. Or the Lorél picture frames ( ₹31,400 onwards), also plated in gold or platinum and studded with Swarovski crystals. The brand’s collaborative line with American artists, the Haas Brothers, speaks a different language—despite its gilded details—as monsters, crocodiles and other fantastical figures transform into boxes, board games, incense burners, timers and cake stands with prices beginning at ₹6,800 and crossing ₹5 lakh.

Refinement and humour are both part of L’Objet’s design vocabulary, says founder and creative director Elad Yifrach, who was in Delhi in May to announce the brand’s India debut. “I tried to bring a beautiful mix that will give customers the full expression of what the brand is all about, and also give them the ability to show us what they like," says the Lisbon-based Yifrach.

A few months earlier, Baccarat, the French crystalware brand, opened its flagship boutique, also at The Chanakya. Historically catering to Indian royalty, Baccarat’s recent retail expansion targets a new generation of luxury clients in the country. “What makes this moment in 2025 so compelling is how the spirit of the contemporary Indian luxury client mirrors the maison’s own evolution," Alexandrine Reille-Linyer, export director of the brand, writes in an email. “There is a heightened sensitivity to heritage, a desire for experiences that carry meaning and a renewed appetite for excellence."

L’Objet and Baccarat are among a legion of international decor brands that have found their way into India in recent months. Until a few years ago, the scene was different. The homegrown design ecosystem was nascent and few international design brands operated in the country. Sourcing luxury products usually required long periods of waiting, extensive travel or annual pilgrimages to design fairs like the Salone del Mobile in Italy. In a shift, a number of international brands are now setting up stores in India, participating in pop-ups or exploring new collaborations to capitalise on the growing appetite for exclusive, high-quality design objects.

Also Read | Make your home shine with pearls on the walls and gemstones on the spoons