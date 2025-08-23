What do luxury consumers want? A home where everything is bespoke

At the Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design firm Studio GSA, co-founders Santosh Belani and Gaurav Panjwani have helped clients set up their first homes in their 20s and seen them move into their second a few decades later, watching their tastes evolve with age. “Younger consumers tend to be more budget conscious. Their second home is often their forever home," they say. “They are older (usually in their 40s or 50s), well-travelled and well-informed. They know where they are in life, they are open to dialogue and investments," they say.