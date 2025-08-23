What do luxury consumers want? A home where everything is bespoke

Classic meets kooky at luxury decor label L’Objet’s store in Delhi’s Chanakya mall. Take the Aegean collection, which features porcelain pieces handpainted in 24-carat gold and platinum—starting at ₹3,600 for a plain white porcelain saucer and touching ₹99,400 for gold-plated serving bowl. Or the Lorél picture frames ( ₹31,400 onwards), also plated in gold or platinum and studded with Swarovski crystals. The brand’s collaborative line with American artists, the Haas Brothers, speaks a different language—despite its gilded details—as monsters, crocodiles and other fantastical figures transform into boxes, board games, incense burners, timers and cake stands with prices beginning at ₹6,800 and crossing ₹5 lakh.
Classic meets kooky at luxury decor label L’Objet’s store in Delhi’s Chanakya mall. Take the Aegean collection, which features porcelain pieces handpainted in 24-carat gold and platinum—starting at ₹3,600 for a plain white porcelain saucer and touching ₹99,400 for gold-plated serving bowl. Or the Lorél picture frames ( ₹31,400 onwards), also plated in gold or platinum and studded with Swarovski crystals. The brand’s collaborative line with American artists, the Haas Brothers, speaks a different language—despite its gilded details—as monsters, crocodiles and other fantastical figures transform into boxes, board games, incense burners, timers and cake stands with prices beginning at ₹6,800 and crossing ₹5 lakh.
Refinement and humour are both part of L’Objet’s design vocabulary, says founder and creative director Elad Yifrach, who was in Delhi in May to announce the brand’s India debut. “I tried to bring a beautiful mix that will give customers the full expression of what the brand is all about, and also give them the ability to show us what they like," says the Lisbon-based Yifrach.
Refinement and humour are both part of L’Objet’s design vocabulary, says founder and creative director Elad Yifrach, who was in Delhi in May to announce the brand’s India debut. “I tried to bring a beautiful mix that will give customers the full expression of what the brand is all about, and also give them the ability to show us what they like," says the Lisbon-based Yifrach.
A few months earlier, Baccarat, the French crystalware brand, opened its flagship boutique, also at The Chanakya. Historically catering to Indian royalty, Baccarat’s recent retail expansion targets a new generation of luxury clients in the country. “What makes this moment in 2025 so compelling is how the spirit of the contemporary Indian luxury client mirrors the maison’s own evolution," Alexandrine Reille-Linyer, export director of the brand, writes in an email. “There is a heightened sensitivity to heritage, a desire for experiences that carry meaning and a renewed appetite for excellence."
L’Objet and Baccarat are among a legion of international decor brands that have found their way into India in recent months. Until a few years ago, the scene was different. The homegrown design ecosystem was nascent and few international design brands operated in the country. Sourcing luxury products usually required long periods of waiting, extensive travel or annual pilgrimages to design fairs like the Salone del Mobile in Italy. In a shift, a number of international brands are now setting up stores in India, participating in pop-ups or exploring new collaborations to capitalise on the growing appetite for exclusive, high-quality design objects.
Spanish luxury brand Lladró, known for its porcelain sculptures, has cited India as its third largest market, contributing 13% to its global business; the brand marks its 25th anniversary in India this year.
“India’s luxury market is booming, supported by a growing economy and rising demand for premium products," says Nicklas von Bueren, CEO of Thai luxury brand Lotus Arts de Vivre. Besides having stores in Mumbai and Delhi, the brand hosts trunk shows and participates in exhibitions. The brand offers home goods at prices ranging from ₹1.50-10 lakh.
At the heart of this growth stands a luxury consumer who is both discerning and demanding. “The Indian luxury consumer is incredibly diverse—ranging from dynamic 25-year-old self-made entrepreneurs to distinguished couples in their 70s and 80s. Over the years, we’ve noticed a strong presence of legacy homeowners who are keen on reimagining family properties, though there’s also an exciting, emerging segment of first-time luxury home buyers," says Krupa Zubin, founding partner of the Mumbai-based firm, ZZ Architects.
“While nuclear family set-ups dominated the last decade, many homeowners are now consciously creating inclusive spaces for extended families, prioritising shared experiences, continuity and legacy," she explains.
“What we have are people who want to tell their own stories, who have a sense of their place in the world and see their home as an extension of their worth," says designer Pavitra Rajaram. Besides helming her eponymous design studio, Rajaram is creative director of Nilaya Anthology, a design gallery and retail space in Mumbai backed by Asian Paints (of which Rajaram is design director).
The luxury market in India has also expanded beyond erstwhile royalty and aristocracy as well as the generationally wealthy. Rajaram adds that their customers represent a cross-section of people, from prominent business families to the world of startups, global tech and entrepreneurs.
At the Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design firm Studio GSA, co-founders Santosh Belani and Gaurav Panjwani have helped clients set up their first homes in their 20s and seen them move into their second a few decades later, watching their tastes evolve with age. “Younger consumers tend to be more budget conscious. Their second home is often their forever home," they say. “They are older (usually in their 40s or 50s), well-travelled and well-informed. They know where they are in life, they are open to dialogue and investments," they say.
THE HOME SCENE
Indian designers and brands are also catching global attention. Designers such as Ashiesh Shah, Rooshad Shroff, Gunjan Gupta, and brands such as Good Earth have bolstered the homegrown ecosystem. Designer Vikram Goyal, known for his work with brass repoussé and large-scale sculptures, has become a steady presence at events like PAD London and Design Miami. Indian fashion houses and designers too are rapidly expanding into the segment, ranging from Tahiliani Homes and Valaya Homes to the Bengaluru-based House of Three.
Discerning consumers—and their architects and interior designers—are pairing these Indian design stories with international luxury brands. What are the common factors? Exclusivity is an obvious parameter, but authenticity is taking the lead. Reille-Linyer calls it the “emotional intelligence with which luxury is approached" in India.
“Customers gravitate towards authentic stories—provenance, process, history or a sense of place and identity," observes Rajaram. So kani shawls woven by craftspeople in Kashmir can find as much resonance as rattan-woven designs by artisans in Bali.
“There’s less of a fixation on names and more on authenticity, craftsmanship and timelessness. Whether it’s Italian furniture or Indian stone, what matters is how well these elements integrate into the project’s narrative," adds Zubin.
Belani agrees that clients increasingly prefer bespoke over branded. “The emphasis is on custom-made designs," she says. “Luxury is defined as something made specifically for you—something one-of-a-kind that no one else has."
Indian designers and brands are uniquely suited to offer such services—able to draw from the wealth of local inspirations and craftsmanship. International brands command an edge in some categories, such as couches and lighting, furniture for living and dining spaces, and the oft-underrated sanitaryware. A five-six seater sofa or seating system may cost between ₹12-15 lakh, dining tables are tagged at ₹8-9 lakh, and lighting too goes into the hundreds of thousands. These are hardly the upper limit when it comes to prices. As Panjwani says, the choice of design “depends on how it fits into the space".
Sohini Dey is a Delhi-based writer and editor.