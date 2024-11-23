The key to unlocking India's luxury market
SummaryBrands planning to make a mark in India, a global luxury hotspot, need to respect the country’s deeply ingrained value-driven approach
The Indian luxury market, one of the world’s fastest growing, is a key target for both homegrown and international brands looking to increase their market share in the coming new year.
There is definitely opportunity and growth here. According to management consulting firm Bain & Co., India’s luxury market is set to expand 3.5 times, reaching $85-90 billion by 2030, bolstered by the country’s economic growth. The development comes at a time when the global luxury sector is facing a slow demand in traditional markets like China, Europe and the US.