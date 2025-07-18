Can you wear pyjamas to work?

One of the sleeper hits of the spring 26 season is the good-old pyjama. From Dolce & Gabbana to Dior, several fashion houses presented cotton and silk pyjamas and relaxed shirts in different colours and prints at the fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.

They proposed a vibrant and playful take on bedroom-wear, with some adding classic stripes and many embellishing them with embroidery and sequins. Berlin-based brand GmbH, for instance, presented androgynous tailoring with pieces embodying pyjama-like fluid movement.

Their idea was clear: Why not take sleepwear outside the bedroom and make it part of casual wear and even office wear. While this bedroom-inspired dressing style looks great on the Instagram feed, is it really possible to take it to the boardroom? Yes, with some extra effort. But don't wear the pyjamas and shirts you sleep in to breakfast meetings, lunches, and the office. They need to be wrinkle-free and crisp for the world outside the bedroom.

We asked some experts to suggest ways to incorporate sleepwear-style into daywear without compromising on style and comfort.