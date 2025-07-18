Can you wear pyjamas to work?

One of the sleeper hits of the spring 26 season is the good-old pyjama. From Dolce & Gabbana to Dior, several fashion houses presented cotton and silk pyjamas and relaxed shirts in different colours and prints at the fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.
They proposed a vibrant and playful take on bedroom-wear, with some adding classic stripes and many embellishing them with embroidery and sequins. Berlin-based brand GmbH, for instance, presented androgynous tailoring with pieces embodying pyjama-like fluid movement.
Their idea was clear: Why not take sleepwear outside the bedroom and make it part of casual wear and even office wear. While this bedroom-inspired dressing style looks great on the Instagram feed, is it really possible to take it to the boardroom? Yes, with some extra effort. But don't wear the pyjamas and shirts you sleep in to breakfast meetings, lunches, and the office. They need to be wrinkle-free and crisp for the world outside the bedroom.
We asked some experts to suggest ways to incorporate sleepwear-style into daywear without compromising on style and comfort.
Think more on the lines of a freestyle approach to clothes that are casual, and not trendy but classic. In other words, ease meets elevated styling, says stylist Vikram Seth. “Striped silk co-ords and relaxed robe shirts, paired with sliders, sneakers, or layered vests," he suggests. “It’s about embracing the undone yet intentional… fine tailoring in the softness of loungewear, worn with the precision of streetwear layering."
Follow a similar approach for accessories like statement chains, stacks, structured totes and sleek sandals, that add polish while letting the softness of pyjamas speak of freedom and new-age leisurewear.
“This styling is for those who appreciate nonchalant elegance yet want to anchor it in practicality, blending the intimate with the urban," says Seth. "It’s a luxury that whispers, not shouts, letting your individuality take centre stage while ensuring comfort never goes out of style."
Beyond the office
The international runway has made it clear that PJs and boxer dressing can easily be part of men’s casual wear, and according to Harshad Panchal, the lead designer at the label XYXX, the trick lies in "contrast and layering. Pair bold, printed boxers with a solid oversized tee or an open shirt for a relaxed yet styled look for a match-day party or a games night in."
Pyjamas can be elevated with a fitted vest, and an open Cuban shirt makes for great resort wear, he says. “A structured jacket and minimal sneakers paired with pyjamas creates a laid-back, off-duty ensemble," Panchal adds.
Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.