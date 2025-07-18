Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Can you wear pyjamas to work?

Can you wear pyjamas to work?

Manish Mishra

Designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Dior are proposing sleepwear-inspired casual wear this spring season, and it's not a bad idea

The Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection, presented in Milan in June, offered several possibilities of how to make sleepwear suitable for casual settings
Gift this article

One of the sleeper hits of the spring 26 season is the good-old pyjama. From Dolce & Gabbana to Dior, several fashion houses presented cotton and silk pyjamas and relaxed shirts in different colours and prints at the fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.

One of the sleeper hits of the spring 26 season is the good-old pyjama. From Dolce & Gabbana to Dior, several fashion houses presented cotton and silk pyjamas and relaxed shirts in different colours and prints at the fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.

They proposed a vibrant and playful take on bedroom-wear, with some adding classic stripes and many embellishing them with embroidery and sequins. Berlin-based brand GmbH, for instance, presented androgynous tailoring with pieces embodying pyjama-like fluid movement.

They proposed a vibrant and playful take on bedroom-wear, with some adding classic stripes and many embellishing them with embroidery and sequins. Berlin-based brand GmbH, for instance, presented androgynous tailoring with pieces embodying pyjama-like fluid movement.

Their idea was clear: Why not take sleepwear outside the bedroom and make it part of casual wear and even office wear. While this bedroom-inspired dressing style looks great on the Instagram feed, is it really possible to take it to the boardroom? Yes, with some extra effort. But don't wear the pyjamas and shirts you sleep in to breakfast meetings, lunches, and the office. They need to be wrinkle-free and crisp for the world outside the bedroom.

We asked some experts to suggest ways to incorporate sleepwear-style into daywear without compromising on style and comfort.

Also Read | Paris Fashion Week: A menswear show of designs inspired by India, the 90s

Think more on the lines of a freestyle approach to clothes that are casual, and not trendy but classic. In other words, ease meets elevated styling, says stylist Vikram Seth. “Striped silk co-ords and relaxed robe shirts, paired with sliders, sneakers, or layered vests," he suggests. “It’s about embracing the undone yet intentional… fine tailoring in the softness of loungewear, worn with the precision of streetwear layering."

Follow a similar approach for accessories like statement chains, stacks, structured totes and sleek sandals, that add polish while letting the softness of pyjamas speak of freedom and new-age leisurewear.

“This styling is for those who appreciate nonchalant elegance yet want to anchor it in practicality, blending the intimate with the urban," says Seth. "It’s a luxury that whispers, not shouts, letting your individuality take centre stage while ensuring comfort never goes out of style."

Beyond the office

The international runway has made it clear that PJs and boxer dressing can easily be part of men’s casual wear, and according to Harshad Panchal, the lead designer at the label XYXX, the trick lies in "contrast and layering. Pair bold, printed boxers with a solid oversized tee or an open shirt for a relaxed yet styled look for a match-day party or a games night in."

Pyjamas can be elevated with a fitted vest, and an open Cuban shirt makes for great resort wear, he says. “A structured jacket and minimal sneakers paired with pyjamas creates a laid-back, off-duty ensemble," Panchal adds.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also Read | Paris Haute Couture Week: Designers celebrate love through fashion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manish Mishra

Manish Mishra is an independent fashion journalist and commentator, who has written for several Indian and international publications and has covered several editions of Pitti Uomo as well as the Milan and Paris fashion weeks. Manish's personal style is a reflection of his writing: distinctive, uninhibited and precise. 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.