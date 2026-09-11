Indian luxury’s new flex: A retail store worth remembering

Such attention to detail, of course, extends to the curation of the clothes. As soon as you enter péro’s 1,500 sq. ft store in Lodhi Colony market—its first in the 17 years since the brand was founded—the first rack presents one jacket each from every season since its inception. The brand’s classic shirts, in shades of white, hang from bespoke heart-with-wings hangers, spanning the label’s first-ever collection to the present. None of these pieces are available for purchase anywhere else in the world. A quick walk through the store and you get the idea of the vibe it is trying to sell: whimsical, cute and fun. Out in the 2,500 sq. ft veranda, a permanent café is being set up.