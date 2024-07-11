Source: Your style guide to the ‘brat’ fashion trend

It's brat girl summer courtesy Charlie XCX's new album and here's your style guide on how to sport the micro-trend of the season

Team Lounge
First Published11 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Loewe Eyewear Oversized ‘Arch Mask’ Wraparound Sunglasses
Loewe Eyewear Oversized ‘Arch Mask’ Wraparound Sunglasses

Green Screen
Nail the “brat” look with these green oversized wraparound D-frame acetate sunglasses from Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza line. Available on mrporter.com; 45,935.

David Koma Asymmetric Hem Knit Mini Dress

Loudly Brat

Made with stretch knit fabric, this neon-green mini dress has a high-neck collar with a cut-out neckline, one long sleeve, and an asymmetric hemline which drapes to the floor. Available on davidkoma.com; 49,800.  

Alaïa Le Coeur Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Punk with a Heart

The Le Coeur leather bag in a heart-shaped silhouette embellished with gold spiked studs, has a slender leather strap. Available on mytheresa.com; 1,28,954.  

Tom Ford Cotton Velvet Mini Shorts

Party Starter

Black tailored cotton velvet mini shorts with a looped waistband with hook and bar closure, front frogmouth pockets and welt pockets on the back. Available on tomfordfashion.com; 96,035.  

Fluorescent Green Sandal with ‘Iconic MSGM’ Heel

Pop Siren

Fluorescent green patent leather sandal with iconic 95mm heel, crossed upper and ankle closure with buckle. Available on shop-msgm.com; 32,818.  

Saint Laurent Stretch-lace Tights

Sheer Signature

Black tights from Saint Laurent made from stretch lace and detailed with intricate floral motifs. Available on net-a-porter.com; 30,062.

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 04:00 PM IST
