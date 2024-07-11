Source: Your style guide to the ‘brat’ fashion trend

Green Screen

Nail the “brat” look with these green oversized wraparound D-frame acetate sunglasses from Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza line. Available on mrporter.com; ₹45,935.

David Koma Asymmetric Hem Knit Mini Dress

Loudly Brat Made with stretch knit fabric, this neon-green mini dress has a high-neck collar with a cut-out neckline, one long sleeve, and an asymmetric hemline which drapes to the floor. Available on davidkoma.com; ₹49,800.

Alaïa Le Coeur Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Punk with a Heart The Le Coeur leather bag in a heart-shaped silhouette embellished with gold spiked studs, has a slender leather strap. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹1,28,954.

Tom Ford Cotton Velvet Mini Shorts

Party Starter Black tailored cotton velvet mini shorts with a looped waistband with hook and bar closure, front frogmouth pockets and welt pockets on the back. Available on tomfordfashion.com; ₹96,035.

Fluorescent Green Sandal with ‘Iconic MSGM’ Heel

Pop Siren Fluorescent green patent leather sandal with iconic 95mm heel, crossed upper and ankle closure with buckle. Available on shop-msgm.com; ₹32,818.

Saint Laurent Stretch-lace Tights