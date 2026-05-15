luxury vacationwear style edit Valentino Chanel Studio Rigu

There’s a subtle shift that happens the moment you pack a bag, you have permission to dress for a completely different version of yourself. Vacation wear isn't about throwing random linens together; it’s about a deliberate kind of carefully careless feel. This week, the Lounge radar is on pieces that balance laid-back comfort with sharp, intentional construction. Consider this your blueprint for packing with intent.
A Sunny Vision
Tailored from pure cotton in a straight silhouette, this short dress stands out for its hand-painted “Kota” print, elevated with sequin embroidery. Available on Studio Rigu; ₹17,500.