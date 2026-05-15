luxury vacationwear style edit Valentino Chanel Studio Rigu

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran
1 min read15 May 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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‘Durazno Azucar’ Swimsuit Agua by Agua Bendita.
Summary
From breezy silhouettes, to statement accessories, this edit is everything you need for a stylish summer escape 

There’s a subtle shift that happens the moment you pack a bag, you have permission to dress for a completely different version of yourself. Vacation wear isn't about throwing random linens together; it’s about a deliberate kind of carefully careless feel. This week, the Lounge radar is on pieces that balance laid-back comfort with sharp, intentional construction. Consider this your blueprint for packing with intent.

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Studio Rigu ‘Kota’ Short Dress

A Sunny Vision

Tailored from pure cotton in a straight silhouette, this short dress stands out for its hand-painted “Kota” print, elevated with sequin embroidery. Available on Studio Rigu; 17,500.

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SATO Elnat Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Frame Story

Fitted with blue lenses, these men’s sunglasses feature a frame made from acetate with a noir and antique silver coating. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.04 lakh.

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Ulla Johnson ‘Filippa’ Lace Applique Gown

Layers in Lace

Crafted from light-blue silk crepe de chine, this gown features flyaway tiers and a bodice embroidered with floral appliqué. Available on Ullajohnson.com; 2.16 lakh.

Also Read | A curated edit where fashion meets art
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Valentino Rockstud Pumps

Platinum Rock

The “It” shoe of the 2010s returns in a revamped avatar, featuring a platinum-finish metal toe cap and platinum finish studs. Available on Valentino.com; 1.17 lakh.

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Dolce&Gabbana Majolica-print Top

Fine Print

Made from pure silk in a relaxed fit, this top features elasticated detailing at the neckline, waist and sleeves, and the signature Majolica print. Available on Dolce&Gabbana; 2.09 lakh.

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The Chanel Coco Beach Maxi Tote

Maximum Baggage

Made from raffia in khaki, white and brown, this gigantic tote is fitted with leather top handles and a leather appliqué CC logo. Available on Chanel.com; 8.05 lakh.

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11.11 Rouge Pink Men’s T-Shirt

A Rouge Affair

Relaxed-fit T-shirt made from hand-spun cotton features halflength sleeves knitted on a hand flat bed machine and all over shibori motifs. Available on 11-11.in; 22,000

Also Read | Your guide to balletcore fashion

About the Author

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran is National Writer with Mint Lounge. Beginning her career in late 2008 in Bangalore Mirror, she holds close to 17 years of experience as a lifestyle journalist. Her previous stints at erstwhile English newspaper Daily News and Analysis (DNA) and The Times of India, both in Bengaluru, saw her covering diverse lifestyle beats such as art, music, theatre, films, fashion and food and beverage. Having met a cohort of well-known personalities, she cherishes her interviews with Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman, playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), writer Suketu Mehta and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri. At Mint Lounge, she co-edits the wellness beat and contributes regularly to the fashion section. While she particularly enjoys conducting deeply reported interviews and writing profiles, she is equally drawn to uncovering offbeat trends and patterns that lead to compelling stories. Her experience in journalism has also brought in opportunities to moderate sessions at the Times of India Lit Fest, She The People Women’s Festival and the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. She also enjoys mentoring students of journalism and has delivered guest lectures at Christ University, Bengaluru.

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