luxury vacationwear style edit Valentino Chanel Studio Rigu

There’s a subtle shift that happens the moment you pack a bag, you have permission to dress for a completely different version of yourself. Vacation wear isn't about throwing random linens together; it’s about a deliberate kind of carefully careless feel. This week, the Lounge radar is on pieces that balance laid-back comfort with sharp, intentional construction. Consider this your blueprint for packing with intent.
There’s a subtle shift that happens the moment you pack a bag, you have permission to dress for a completely different version of yourself. Vacation wear isn't about throwing random linens together; it’s about a deliberate kind of carefully careless feel. This week, the Lounge radar is on pieces that balance laid-back comfort with sharp, intentional construction. Consider this your blueprint for packing with intent.
A Sunny Vision
Tailored from pure cotton in a straight silhouette, this short dress stands out for its hand-painted “Kota” print, elevated with sequin embroidery. Available on Studio Rigu; ₹17,500.
Frame Story
Fitted with blue lenses, these men’s sunglasses feature a frame made from acetate with a noir and antique silver coating. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.04 lakh.
Layers in Lace
Crafted from light-blue silk crepe de chine, this gown features flyaway tiers and a bodice embroidered with floral appliqué. Available on Ullajohnson.com; ₹2.16 lakh.
Platinum Rock
The “It” shoe of the 2010s returns in a revamped avatar, featuring a platinum-finish metal toe cap and platinum finish studs. Available on Valentino.com; ₹1.17 lakh.
Fine Print
Made from pure silk in a relaxed fit, this top features elasticated detailing at the neckline, waist and sleeves, and the signature Majolica print. Available on Dolce&Gabbana; ₹2.09 lakh.
Maximum Baggage
Made from raffia in khaki, white and brown, this gigantic tote is fitted with leather top handles and a leather appliqué CC logo. Available on Chanel.com; ₹8.05 lakh.
A Rouge Affair
Relaxed-fit T-shirt made from hand-spun cotton features halflength sleeves knitted on a hand flat bed machine and all over shibori motifs. Available on 11-11.in; ₹22,000