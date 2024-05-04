In luxury, you create a need. You don’t respond to a need: Breitling CEO
In an interview with 'Lounge', Georges Kern says widening the 140-year watch brand’s appeal multiplied its buyers and revenues
When it comes to reinventing a legacy brand, the biggest challenge perhaps is keeping the soul intact. In 2017, soon after taking the position of Breitling’s chief executive officer and a shareholder, Georges Kern began repositioning the Swiss watchmaker, traditionally aimed at an older male audience, as a casual luxury brand. Many weren’t happy. Over 90% of the brand’s workforce quit.