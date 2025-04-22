Summer is here, and you may be planning (or have already planned) your vacations. Well, if your plans involve you going abroad, then you probably need to get a watch that will make travelling across time-zones a breeze. Enter: the GMT watch and the worldtimers. These are watches that help you track at least a second time zone along with your home time. A hit since the heydays of jet-setting travel in the 1950s, these are great watches to have.

This week, I’ve got a selection of globetrotting wristwatches for you, from the dirt cheap to the highly luxurious. They all have their advantages, and ultimately, they are cool watches that will liven up your sun-soaked days.

View Full Image Casio AE 1200. (Courtesy Casio)

Casio Worldtimer

Sometimes, all you need is a Casio, like the revered Worldtimer. It has a World Time function, plus alarms and a stopwatch. It's retro-futuristic digital good looks just adds to its appeal. Available on Casio.com/in; ₹2,595.

View Full Image Q Timex GMT. (Courtesy Timex)

Q Timex GMT

The gorgeous Q Timex GMT is the perfect way to enjoy the jet-setting age of travel on a budget, and the set-it-forget-it ease of quartz. If you want vintage good looks in a modern, budget-friendly package, this is the watch for you. Available on Shop.timexindia.com; ₹17,995.

View Full Image Seiko 5 GMT. (Courtesy Seiko)

Seiko 5 Automatic GMT

It was impossible to get an automatic GMT on a budget, until Seiko changed the game. Based on the case design of their SKX dive watch range, the added GMT complication makes it a complete sports watch. It looks and feels way more premium for the price. Available on Seiko watches.co.in; ₹45,000.

View Full Image Nivada Grenchen Chronoking. (Courtesy Nivada Grenchen)

Nivada Grenchen Chronoking

Nivada Grenchen is a storied brand that has been revived, and they knock it out of the park with this mecaquartz chronograph with a GMT complication. Retro in inspiration, but thoroughly modern in its specs and feel, this is a great do-it-all watch. Available on Ethoswatches. com; ₹67,000.

View Full Image Longines Zulu Time. (Courtesy Longines)

Longines Zulu Time

Longines is a horological legend of a brand, and the Zulu Time GMT pays homage to the brand’s illustrious history of aviation watches. This is one of the best-value Swiss GMTs you can get. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹3.09 lakh.

View Full Image Tudor Black Bay Pro. (Courtesy Tudor)

Tudor Black Bay Pro

The Black Bay line of watches from Tudor are what started a craze for vintage-inspired modern watches. The Black Bay Pro with its rugged sports watch durability and useful GMT function is no different. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹3,85,700.

View Full Image Grand Seiko SBGM221G. (Courtesy Grand Seiko)

Grand Seiko Mechanical GMT

GMT complications are equally at home in dressier watches, and one of the best iterations of this type is the Grand Seiko SBGM221G. A Zaratsu-polished gem, this mechanical GMT is one the best you can get. Available on Grandseikoboutique.in; ₹4.5 lakh.

View Full Image Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra. (Courtesy Omega)

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra World Timer

This World Timer is probably the most unusual and beautiful Aqua Terra that Omega makes, with a laser-ablated world map the star of the show. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹9,46,900.

