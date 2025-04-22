Summer is here, and you may be planning (or have already planned) your vacations. Well, if your plans involve you going abroad, then you probably need to get a watch that will make travelling across time-zones a breeze. Enter: the GMT watch and the worldtimers. These are watches that help you track at least a second time zone along with your home time. A hit since the heydays of jet-setting travel in the 1950s, these are great watches to have.