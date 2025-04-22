Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Ready for the holidays: 8 best GMT and Worldtimer watches for globetrotters this summer

Ready for the holidays: 8 best GMT and Worldtimer watches for globetrotters this summer

Bibek Bhattacharya

Planning a summer vacation abroad? Here are 8 stylish GMT and worldtimer watches in different price points that are perfect for Indian travellers

The best GMT watches for summer.
Summer is here, and you may be planning (or have already planned) your vacations. Well, if your plans involve you going abroad, then you probably need to get a watch that will make travelling across time-zones a breeze. Enter: the GMT watch and the worldtimers. These are watches that help you track at least a second time zone along with your home time. A hit since the heydays of jet-setting travel in the 1950s, these are great watches to have.

This week, I’ve got a selection of globetrotting wristwatches for you, from the dirt cheap to the highly luxurious. They all have their advantages, and ultimately, they are cool watches that will liven up your sun-soaked days.

Casio AE 1200.

Casio Worldtimer

Sometimes, all you need is a Casio, like the revered Worldtimer. It has a World Time function, plus alarms and a stopwatch. It's retro-futuristic digital good looks just adds to its appeal. Available on Casio.com/in; 2,595.

Q Timex GMT.

Q Timex GMT

The gorgeous Q Timex GMT is the perfect way to enjoy the jet-setting age of travel on a budget, and the set-it-forget-it ease of quartz. If you want vintage good looks in a modern, budget-friendly package, this is the watch for you. Available on Shop.timexindia.com; 17,995.
Seiko 5 GMT.

Seiko 5 Automatic GMT

It was impossible to get an automatic GMT on a budget, until Seiko changed the game. Based on the case design of their SKX dive watch range, the added GMT complication makes it a complete sports watch. It looks and feels way more premium for the price. Available on Seiko watches.co.in; 45,000.
Nivada Grenchen Chronoking.

Nivada Grenchen Chronoking

Nivada Grenchen is a storied brand that has been revived, and they knock it out of the park with this mecaquartz chronograph with a GMT complication. Retro in inspiration, but thoroughly modern in its specs and feel, this is a great do-it-all watch. Available on Ethoswatches. com; 67,000.

Longines Zulu Time.

Longines Zulu Time

Longines is a horological legend of a brand, and the Zulu Time GMT pays homage to the brand’s illustrious history of aviation watches. This is one of the best-value Swiss GMTs you can get. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; 3.09 lakh.
Tudor Black Bay Pro.

Tudor Black Bay Pro

The Black Bay line of watches from Tudor are what started a craze for vintage-inspired modern watches. The Black Bay Pro with its rugged sports watch durability and useful GMT function is no different. Available on Ethoswatches.com; 3,85,700.

Grand Seiko SBGM221G.

Grand Seiko Mechanical GMT

GMT complications are equally at home in dressier watches, and one of the best iterations of this type is the Grand Seiko SBGM221G. A Zaratsu-polished gem, this mechanical GMT is one the best you can get. Available on Grandseikoboutique.in; 4.5 lakh.
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra World Timer

This World Timer is probably the most unusual and beautiful Aqua Terra that Omega makes, with a laser-ablated world map the star of the show. Available on Ethoswatches.com; 9,46,900.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bibek Bhattacharya

Bibek Bhattacharya is the Deputy Editor of Mint Lounge and a National Editor with Mint. He has been a journalist for 21 years, and has been with Mint for seven years. Bibek writes on climate, culture and history, including the column "Climate Change Tracker", and the newsletter "Climate Change & You" . He is also the host of the "Mint Climate Change Tracker" podcast.
