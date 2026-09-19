MAC’s Nicola Formichetti on why make up needs to be ‘unserious’

Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Chappell Roan and Kris Jenner are just a few of the names Nicola Formichetti has worked with across fashion and beauty.
Before becoming the global creative director of M.A.C Cosmetics, Formichetti was Lady Gaga’s creative collaborator and stylist, and a creative collaborator with brands including Mugler and Diesel. At M.A.C, he has also been behind some of the brand’s more talked-about images, including Doja Cat eating a lipstick-shaped dessert on the red carpet.
Formichetti has now worked on M.A.C’s first international Indian bridal campaign shot in Mumbai. In an interview with Lounge, he talks about the relationship between fashion and make up, creating identities for artists, and making images that can hold attention in an age of endless scrolling. Edited excerpts: