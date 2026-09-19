MAC’s Nicola Formichetti on why make up needs to be ‘unserious’

Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Chappell Roan and Kris Jenner are just a few of the names Nicola Formichetti has worked with across fashion and beauty.
Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Chappell Roan and Kris Jenner are just a few of the names Nicola Formichetti has worked with across fashion and beauty.
Before becoming the global creative director of M.A.C Cosmetics, Formichetti was Lady Gaga’s creative collaborator and stylist, and a creative collaborator with brands including Mugler and Diesel. At M.A.C, he has also been behind some of the brand’s more talked-about images, including Doja Cat eating a lipstick-shaped dessert on the red carpet.
Before becoming the global creative director of M.A.C Cosmetics, Formichetti was Lady Gaga’s creative collaborator and stylist, and a creative collaborator with brands including Mugler and Diesel. At M.A.C, he has also been behind some of the brand’s more talked-about images, including Doja Cat eating a lipstick-shaped dessert on the red carpet.
Formichetti has now worked on M.A.C’s first international Indian bridal campaign shot in Mumbai. In an interview with Lounge, he talks about the relationship between fashion and make up, creating identities for artists, and making images that can hold attention in an age of endless scrolling. Edited excerpts:
How do fashion and beauty influence each other?
Fashion and beauty are completely intertwined. A traditional outfit can feel very modern with the right make up, and a classic beauty look can feel completely new through fashion. I love when all these elements come together to create powerful and special characters. It’s the combination that makes it exciting.
How much of the artist’s personality comes into the characters you create with them?
The beauty of collaborating with artists like Doja Cat and Lady Gaga is getting to know them offstage and connecting on a personal level. Without giving too much away, there’s always the artist behind the character. Sometimes those boundaries blur. They’re free to express themselves, be whoever they choose to be, have fun and keep evolving.
Each person brings something completely different to the collaboration. My job is to understand what makes them who they are and find a way to bring that out through make up. That’s why I don’t think about Kris Jenner and Chappell Roan in the same way—their personalities, their worlds and the way they express themselves are very different. The exciting part is finding that individuality and turning it into an image.
We’re surrounded by so many visuals today, so it’s important to be very intentional about what you put out; and also be unserious and just have fun with make-up. I think carefully about what we want to say and how we want people to feel.
What is M·A·C’s vision for the modern Indian bride?
For me, the modern bride understands the beauty of tradition and also has her own sense of modernity. She brings those things together in a way that feels personal to her. Beauty connects the past, the present and the future. And that’s what I want to celebrate.