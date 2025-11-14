It is an inspiring book, reiterating how far skills and experience can take you in your career. It is also among the rare Indian books dedicated to contemporary men’s fashion and tailoring. But that’s also where the book falls short: It would have been a more wholesome read had Agasti delved into what influenced him when he created iconic looks for politicians, heroes and villains, and how that has influenced the country’s dress sense. Had that been examined, the book could have served as a history of male fashion in India, which rarely receives the attention it deserves.