‘The Stitched & The Draped’ tells us about the history stitched into our clothes

Did you know that the sweeping cape often seen on red carpets and fashion runways is a version of aatmasukh (Hindi for “comfort to the soul”), a garment from western India that dates back to the 17th century? The ruching popular on dresses and tops today has a traditional counterpart in the blouses worn by the Rabaris of Kutch, Gujarat, where the fabric is gathered into fine pleats at the centre front and sides. Or that historically, children’s garments in Gujarat and Rajasthan featured embroidered symbols to ward off the evil eye, with a stylised scorpion among the most common motifs?
These are among the details in textile designer Madhurima Patni’s new book, The Stitched & The Draped: Textiles and Garments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, which traces the evolution of traditional stitched garments from the two states.
While historians, ethnographers and anthropologists have extensively documented the textiles and embroideries of Gujarat and Rajasthan, traditional stitched garments have received comparatively little attention. This makes The Stitched & The Draped, the culmination of 30 years of research and field trips, a valuable resource for designers, design students and anyone interested in India’s material history or the origins of the clothes they wear.
A visual dictionary of sorts, the book combines photographs of garments sourced from the people, private dealers and textile collectors. It opens with an overview of the communities across the two states and snapshots of their traditional textiles and embroideries before delving into a detailed account of garments worn by men, women and children, examining how clothing reflects religious beliefs and community affiliations.