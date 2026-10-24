‘The Stitched & The Draped’ tells us about the history stitched into our clothes

Did you know that the sweeping cape often seen on red carpets and fashion runways is a version of aatmasukh (Hindi for “comfort to the soul”), a garment from western India that dates back to the 17th century? The ruching popular on dresses and tops today has a traditional counterpart in the blouses worn by the Rabaris of Kutch, Gujarat, where the fabric is gathered into fine pleats at the centre front and sides. Or that historically, children’s garments in Gujarat and Rajasthan featured embroidered symbols to ward off the evil eye, with a stylised scorpion among the most common motifs?
Did you know that the sweeping cape often seen on red carpets and fashion runways is a version of aatmasukh (Hindi for “comfort to the soul”), a garment from western India that dates back to the 17th century? The ruching popular on dresses and tops today has a traditional counterpart in the blouses worn by the Rabaris of Kutch, Gujarat, where the fabric is gathered into fine pleats at the centre front and sides. Or that historically, children’s garments in Gujarat and Rajasthan featured embroidered symbols to ward off the evil eye, with a stylised scorpion among the most common motifs?
These are among the details in textile designer Madhurima Patni’s new book, The Stitched & The Draped: Textiles and Garments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, which traces the evolution of traditional stitched garments from the two states.
These are among the details in textile designer Madhurima Patni’s new book, The Stitched & The Draped: Textiles and Garments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, which traces the evolution of traditional stitched garments from the two states.
While historians, ethnographers and anthropologists have extensively documented the textiles and embroideries of Gujarat and Rajasthan, traditional stitched garments have received comparatively little attention. This makes The Stitched & The Draped, the culmination of 30 years of research and field trips, a valuable resource for designers, design students and anyone interested in India’s material history or the origins of the clothes they wear.
A visual dictionary of sorts, the book combines photographs of garments sourced from the people, private dealers and textile collectors. It opens with an overview of the communities across the two states and snapshots of their traditional textiles and embroideries before delving into a detailed account of garments worn by men, women and children, examining how clothing reflects religious beliefs and community affiliations.
The details can be revealing. Woollen dhablas or pattus (large blankets or shawls), for instance, are worn by men from Bikaner to Jamnagar. The same wool is used to make women’s veils and skirts. Writing about men’s double-breasted garments, Patni, who has a diploma in industrial design from Ahmedabad’s National Institute of Design, explains that buttonholes were made on both sides of the placket to accommodate silver, gold, enamelled or jewelled buttons. Among those “used by Hindus are invariably fastened on the left side. Those used by the Muslims are usually fastened under the right armpit, following the styles prevalent in similar garments in the Islamic regions of Central Asia and the Middle East”, she writes without offering a reason for the distinction.
MORE THAN A GARMENT
Clothing also marked social standing. The summer angarakha worn by upper-class men in Gujarat and Rajasthan was typically longer and made of fine white muslin, embellished with white chikankari or appliqué work. Working-class men wore shorter versions, usually over a dhoti. Even the cut of the angarakha varied by community. The book mentions that the Rajput version left part of the chest exposed on the right, while the Maratha counterpart featured a wider overlap, concealing the chest.
A garment’s cut is only one marker of identity. Its construction and embroidery can offer a more intimate portrait of the wearer. Take the ghaggo, a kaftan-like garment worn by the Jats of Kutch. Its details can reveal a woman’s age, marital status and region of origin. The garment is so deeply revered that when it wears out, the Garasia Jats may dispose it of by throwing it into a well, a practice that recalls the immersion of idols in rivers in Hindu traditions.
Blouses, to which Patni devotes 50 pages, carry their own codes. The neckline, length, embroidery and style of the overblouse, or kurti—usually sleeveless and worn over a kanchali, a short, half-sleeved, backless blouse from Gujarat—all convey meaning, as does the garment with which the blouse is paired. Mochis in Sirohi, for instance, wear them with salwars, while most other communities pair them with long skirts.
A fast-disappearing legacy
One of the most fascinating, if brief, sections of the book is devoted to children’s garments, perhaps because fewer examples have survived. Patni writes that from the age of 2, children were dressed in miniature versions of adult clothing, often in brighter colours and with embroidered motifs intended to ward off the evil eye. Particularly distinctive are the caps worn by infants, illustrated in a variety of forms: some conical, others with flaps covering much of the baby’s back. The book also notes that, a century ago, the Parsi community in Surat commissioned baby dresses featuring embroidery by Chinese artisans who had settled in the region.
Many of the garments documented in the book were once part of everyday life but have since disappeared from common use or are now reserved for special occasions. Through line drawings and illustrations of hems, edgings, necklines and seams, Patni shows how flat pieces of fabric were shaped into garments that mapped the body. In doing so, the book preserves a fast-disappearing legacy of traditional dress as they were.