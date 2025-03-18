How India’s textiles and fabrics inspire Parisian brand Maje
SummaryMaje's founder-creative director Judith Milgrom on entering the Indian market and how the country inspires her work
Parisian brand Maje recently opened its first flagship store in India, at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL).
Founded in 1998 by Judith Milgrom, the brand is known for its comfort-first ready-to-wear clothes and accessories that combine Italian elegance with Parisian chic. "India has such an incredible sense of style—rich in heritage, yet modern and evolving. With our first flagship in Mumbai, I want to create more than just a store—it’s about bringing the full Maje experience to life, from the Parisian aesthetic to a sense of spontaneity and effortless dressing," Milgrom told Lounge in an interview.
Edited excerpts from the interview: