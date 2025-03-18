How India’s textiles and fabrics inspire Parisian brand Maje

Founded in 1998 by Judith Milgrom, the brand is known for its comfort-first ready-to-wear clothes and accessories that combine Italian elegance with Parisian chic. "India has such an incredible sense of style—rich in heritage, yet modern and evolving. With our first flagship in Mumbai, I want to create more than just a store—it’s about bringing the full Maje experience to life, from the Parisian aesthetic to a sense of spontaneity and effortless dressing," Milgrom told Lounge in an interview.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Maje has always been a metaphor for Parisian chic and approachable fashion. What’s been the root of your artistic expression?

A love for femininity, movement and effortless style. From the beginning, I wanted to create a wardrobe that empowers women, where every piece feels as bold as it is refined, as confident as it is free-spirited. It’s about capturing that perfect tension—between structure and softness, between classic elegance and something unexpected.

How much has the city of Paris impacted your creative process?

Paris is everything. It’s a city of contrast and character, where history and modernity coexist effortlessly. The women here in Paris inspire me endlessly—they know how to make a statement without trying too hard, how to mix vintage with new, tailoring with softness. Each season, I grow by observing, by staying curious, by bringing global influences into the Maje universe while refining our signature codes—fluid silhouettes, strong tailoring, unexpected details.

Has India appeared on your mood board informing any of your past collections? What’s your take on Indian fashion, colours, and textiles?

Absolutely. I’ve always been drawn to India’s craftsmanship, its textures, its ability to tell stories through fabric and detail. I love how fashion here is both deeply traditional and boldly contemporary, how colours and prints are celebrated.

We take inspiration from this sense of richness—whether it’s in a beautifully embroidered detail, a bold colour palette, or the way fabric moves on the body. The key is to translate it in a way that feels true to our world—Parisian in attitude, but global in spirit.

India has always had a Maje clientele. What’s your take on the Indian consumers drawing from their purchases in the past?

What I love about Indian women is their ability to curate their style so effortlessly—they have an eye for quality, versatility, and pieces that make an impact. They’re not afraid to embrace boldness, but always with a sense of refinement. I see them choosing statement blazers, fluid dresses, structured tailoring—pieces that transition easily from day to night, from work to an event, from city to travel. Their approach to fashion is very much in line with Maje’s philosophy—chic, expressive, but never overcomplicated.

Do you see India as a key market for Maje with the brand’s first flagship store opening?

India is such an exciting market, and we see so much potential in its growing luxury and fashion landscape. The store is designed to be an extension of the Maje universe—a space where Parisian elegance meets contemporary energy. While we keep our signature aesthetic—clean lines, warm tones, a mix of modern and vintage influences—we also pay attention to how Indian women shop, what draws them in, and how we can create a space that feels both aspirational and welcoming. It’s about crafting an experience, not just a retail space.

Who’s the Indian Maje customer? Is there a specific demographic?

She’s confident in her choices. She could be a young professional building her wardrobe with investment pieces, an entrepreneur who wants statement looks that move with her lifestyle, or a creative who loves mixing influences from different cultures. What connects them all is a love for effortless fashion with a strong personality—they want pieces that feel chic but never overdone, refined but full of character. She’s global in her outlook but always makes fashion her own.

How have you tweaked the offerings keeping in mind the Indian weather and customers' needs?

We’ve curated lightweight fabrics, fluid silhouettes, and vibrant yet elegant colours, ensuring our pieces are suited for India’s climate and style preferences.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.