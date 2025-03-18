How India’s textiles and fabrics inspire Parisian brand Maje

Do you see India as a key market for Maje with the brand’s first flagship store opening?

India is such an exciting market, and we see so much potential in its growing luxury and fashion landscape. The store is designed to be an extension of the Maje universe—a space where Parisian elegance meets contemporary energy. While we keep our signature aesthetic—clean lines, warm tones, a mix of modern and vintage influences—we also pay attention to how Indian women shop, what draws them in, and how we can create a space that feels both aspirational and welcoming. It’s about crafting an experience, not just a retail space.