A simple make-up routine for glowing mature skin

Finding the right make-up routine for mature skin can be challenging, especially since much of the information and trends online are directed towards younger skin.

But recent appearances of celebrities like Jane Fonda and Demi Moore on the red carpet offer examples of how some simple steps can help keep the skin shining, no matter the age.

“I think the only challenge with glam make up for mature skin would be if the individual isn’t confident. I’ve dealt with insecure people and the only thing coming in between them and their outer best version of themselves is how they feel about themselves," says celebrity hair and make-up artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes.

Besides self-confidence, you need to follow some simple steps to look radiant with make up.