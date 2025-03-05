A simple make-up routine for glowing mature skin

Finding the right make-up routine for mature skin can be challenging, especially since much of the information and trends online are directed towards younger skin.
But recent appearances of celebrities like Jane Fonda and Demi Moore on the red carpet offer examples of how some simple steps can help keep the skin shining, no matter the age.
“I think the only challenge with glam make up for mature skin would be if the individual isn’t confident. I’ve dealt with insecure people and the only thing coming in between them and their outer best version of themselves is how they feel about themselves," says celebrity hair and make-up artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes.
Besides self-confidence, you need to follow some simple steps to look radiant with make up.
The basics
Mature skin is generally drier, and layering too many products, whether it’s foundation or primer, is not the best idea, given they might make pores and fine lines more visible.
That's why make-up settling into the creases is a common problem. The solution is not to have multiple layers of base makeup on the face but to conceal only where necessary and layer your foundation and concealer to build coverage slowly. If your skin isn’t hydrated, even the most luxurious product won't give the desired results.
“Moisturising and consistent skincare routine are important to get a flawless base. A moisturised, hydrated skin is the best way to prime for your makeup," says Fernandes.
Instead of pouring foundation directly on to the skin, choose a lightweight foundation, a serum foundation or a tinted moisturiser with a hydrating formula and start with a light layer.
Add spots of concealer only where necessary as fine lines tend to hold a lot of product. A thick base or a matte finish does not suit mature skin. Thick makeup exaggerates the lines and pores of the skin.
Use powder for setting only minimally and where necessary. Too much powder also emphasizes skin dryness and large pores. You can use a powder product to fill your brows where necessary. Pressed powders work better than loose powder for mature skin.
Eyes on the prize
“For glam eyes, I’m not a fan of liners with sharp edges. It could add more age. Instead, opt for a smudgy liner or soft glam make up to enhance the features," says Fernandes. Remember to curl your lashes, or add individual falsies to open your eyes, as heavy lashes will make lids look droopy.
What's more, remember to add some colour on the cheeks. Cream blushes work better than powder blushes on mature skin.
Prime your lips before wearing lipstick to avoid creasing. “Use of lip masks at night before sleeping can help hydrate and plump the lips. A great hack I use is hyaluronic acid on the lips before a lip balm or lip oil. It works wonders by locking in that moisture. And before a matte lip colour, I suggest a sugar scrub for the lips, followed by hyaluronic acid to keep them moist and line-free. Hydrating oneself is half the battle won," says Fernandes.
The highlight of the night
Excessive highlighter on the skin can emphasise pores and lines. What you really need is subtle highlights on the high points. “A little highlighter on the cheekbones looks really good on mature skin. It gives the supple skin effect," Fernandes says.
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.