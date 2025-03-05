A simple make-up routine for glowing mature skin

Prime your lips before wearing lipstick to avoid creasing. “Use of lip masks at night before sleeping can help hydrate and plump the lips. A great hack I use is hyaluronic acid on the lips before a lip balm or lip oil. It works wonders by locking in that moisture. And before a matte lip colour, I suggest a sugar scrub for the lips, followed by hyaluronic acid to keep them moist and line-free. Hydrating oneself is half the battle won," says Fernandes.