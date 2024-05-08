How to nail the no make-up, make-up look in summer

A quick guide to help you achieve that soft, dewy look without too much fuss

With the intense summer heat comes dust, allergies, sweat and many people want to steer clear of heavy concealers and foundations. More so, if they have oily and acne-prone skin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But if work demands wearing make up for long hours, the heavy make up can aggravate existing skin issues. Minimal make up then becomes extremely useful.

The minimal make-up look essentially means using less product in a clever way to create more impact. Think water based foundations and concealers, skin-perfecting moisturizers with tints and brow gels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a quick guide to help you achieve that soft, dewy look, which even actor Pamela Anderson flaunted at the 2024 Met Gala on 6 May in New York City.

Leiya Phinao Ninghshen, national artist at M.A.C Cosmetics India, suggests that a great way to enhance the natural glow is to start with well-prepared skin using a good hydrating serum and a moisturizer. "Opt for skin tints with SPF for a sheer veil, followed by concealer for spot correction. Lip and cheek tints are attractive for minimal make-up appeal. Style the brows with a brow set. Setting powder is a must to finish the look," Ninghshen suggests.

Also read: Which blush gives the best natural glow? Water-based products are lighter in texture and can provide a more breathable texture and finish. "For acne-prone skin, a water-based formula is most gentle on the skin. To ensure that the make-up lasts a long time, choose a silicone-based face primer and waterproof formula for mascara and kohls," she adds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Well-prepared skin is key. So is understanding the skin type and selecting the right foundation formula. "Coverage preferences vary based on individual skin needs. While skin tints may suffice for some, others may require additional coverage to achieve healthy, natural-looking skin," she says.

In terms of skincare, says Shagun Gupta, an independent make-up artist, keep your skin hydrated and protected with a lightweight moisturizer containing SPF. "Embrace oil-free formulas to prevent excess shine. Use a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer. Conceal selectively using a lightweight concealer only where needed to cover any blemishes, redness, or dark circles. Pat gently with your fingertips to blend seamlessly into the skin," says Gupta.

She further suggests to go easy on the powder. "Use a translucent powder to lightly set your makeup and control shine, but avoid heavy powder application, which can look cakey in the heat. Keep lips hydrated by choosing a tinted lip balm or sheer lipstick in a natural shade to add a hint of colour while keeping your lips hydrated," she adds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During summer, using water-based make-up is a better option. "Firstly, water-based formulas are lighter on the skin and less likely to clog pores, which is especially important when temperatures rise and the skin produces more oil. Additionally, water-based makeup tends to have a more natural, breathable feel, making it more comfortable to wear in hot and humid weather," says Gupta.

Oil-based make-up, on the other hand, can feel heavy and may contribute to breakouts or result in an overly greasy appearance. "Water-based make-up is generally more resistant to melting or sliding off the skin in the heat, helping your make-up stay fresh throughout the day," she notes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: Face and body mists to suit every mood

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!