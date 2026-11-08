This Diwali, let your eyes do all the talking

EDGY LINER

At Harris Reed’s Autumn/Winter show last month, clean skin and brushed-up brows provided a subtle backdrop for thick under-eye liner that extended from the centre of the eyes towards the temples. The look may appear dramatic, but it is easy to recreate even if you’re someone who rarely wears makeup beyond kajal. The trick is to adapt the placement of the liner to your eye shape, something the makeup artists at the show also did for different models.