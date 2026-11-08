This Diwali, let your eyes do all the talking

The beauty industry has been making a strong case for blush, with sun-kissed, flushed cheeks dominating product launches and beauty trends. But look at recent runway shows and fashion campaigns, and the focus seems to be shifting to the eyes. From dramatic smoky lids and unexpected pops of colour to embellished brows and graphic kohl, eyes are getting more than their usual share of attention. With the festive season here, it’s a good time to go easy on the blush and experiment with a more statement-making eye.
The recently concluded fashion weeks in Delhi, Paris, Milan and London offered plenty of inspiration. One of the most striking examples was the beaded eyebrow at Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. While that might be a little too high-fashion for a Diwali gathering, other trends are easier to adapt: colourful smoky eyes at Gucci, suede-toned lids for a softer effect and the edgy under-eye kohl seen at Harris Reed’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 show. Two celebrity make-up artists break down three runway-inspired looks and explain how to recreate them at home for the festive season.
SUEDE EYES
Smoky eyes may be a festive favourite, but if you prefer a softer version, suede eyes are worth trying. The muted, earthy tones add definition without overpowering the rest of your make up.
“For a suede eyeshadow look, choose a brown tone that complements your skin tone,” suggests make-up artist Kalyani Nayak. “For fair to light-medium skin, a cool-toned wash of a single eyeshadow will look soft and beautiful, and for warm skin tones, a wash of terracotta brown will enhance the eyes.”
Suede eyes work well on their own, but you can add a little more definition by applying dark grey or black eyeshadow with a light hand to the outer corners and along the lash line. “Suede eyes work best as a simple wash of brown across the lids and this enhances the otherwise monotone look,” says Nayak. For a festive finish, dab a little glitter or shimmer in the centre of the eyelid.
Nayak recommends cream-based pot eyeshadows since the colour pay off is lower and the shades are buildable. Her pro tip: “I often apply the same bronzer used on the face to the eyelids. Just a wash of colour helps tie the eye makeup in with the rest of the face.”