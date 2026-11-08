This Diwali, let your eyes do all the talking

The beauty industry has been making a strong case for blush, with sun-kissed, flushed cheeks dominating product launches and beauty trends. But look at recent runway shows and fashion campaigns, and the focus seems to be shifting to the eyes. From dramatic smoky lids and unexpected pops of colour to embellished brows and graphic kohl, eyes are getting more than their usual share of attention. With the festive season here, it’s a good time to go easy on the blush and experiment with a more statement-making eye.