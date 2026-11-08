This Diwali, let your eyes do all the talking

The beauty industry has been making a strong case for blush, with sun-kissed, flushed cheeks dominating product launches and beauty trends. But look at recent runway shows and fashion campaigns, and the focus seems to be shifting to the eyes. From dramatic smoky lids and unexpected pops of colour to embellished brows and graphic kohl, eyes are getting more than their usual share of attention. With the festive season here, it’s a good time to go easy on the blush and experiment with a more statement-making eye.
The beauty industry has been making a strong case for blush, with sun-kissed, flushed cheeks dominating product launches and beauty trends. But look at recent runway shows and fashion campaigns, and the focus seems to be shifting to the eyes. From dramatic smoky lids and unexpected pops of colour to embellished brows and graphic kohl, eyes are getting more than their usual share of attention. With the festive season here, it’s a good time to go easy on the blush and experiment with a more statement-making eye.
The recently concluded fashion weeks in Delhi, Paris, Milan and London offered plenty of inspiration. One of the most striking examples was the beaded eyebrow at Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. While that might be a little too high-fashion for a Diwali gathering, other trends are easier to adapt: colourful smoky eyes at Gucci, suede-toned lids for a softer effect and the edgy under-eye kohl seen at Harris Reed’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 show. Two celebrity make-up artists break down three runway-inspired looks and explain how to recreate them at home for the festive season.
The recently concluded fashion weeks in Delhi, Paris, Milan and London offered plenty of inspiration. One of the most striking examples was the beaded eyebrow at Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. While that might be a little too high-fashion for a Diwali gathering, other trends are easier to adapt: colourful smoky eyes at Gucci, suede-toned lids for a softer effect and the edgy under-eye kohl seen at Harris Reed’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 show. Two celebrity make-up artists break down three runway-inspired looks and explain how to recreate them at home for the festive season.
SUEDE EYES
Smoky eyes may be a festive favourite, but if you prefer a softer version, suede eyes are worth trying. The muted, earthy tones add definition without overpowering the rest of your make up.
“For a suede eyeshadow look, choose a brown tone that complements your skin tone,” suggests make-up artist Kalyani Nayak. “For fair to light-medium skin, a cool-toned wash of a single eyeshadow will look soft and beautiful, and for warm skin tones, a wash of terracotta brown will enhance the eyes.”
Suede eyes work well on their own, but you can add a little more definition by applying dark grey or black eyeshadow with a light hand to the outer corners and along the lash line. “Suede eyes work best as a simple wash of brown across the lids and this enhances the otherwise monotone look,” says Nayak. For a festive finish, dab a little glitter or shimmer in the centre of the eyelid.
Nayak recommends cream-based pot eyeshadows since the colour pay off is lower and the shades are buildable. Her pro tip: “I often apply the same bronzer used on the face to the eyelids. Just a wash of colour helps tie the eye makeup in with the rest of the face.”
EDGY LINER
At Harris Reed’s Autumn/Winter show last month, clean skin and brushed-up brows provided a subtle backdrop for thick under-eye liner that extended from the centre of the eyes towards the temples. The look may appear dramatic, but it is easy to recreate even if you’re someone who rarely wears makeup beyond kajal. The trick is to adapt the placement of the liner to your eye shape, something the makeup artists at the show also did for different models.
“For small eyes, you can line the inner corner and add a flick at the outer corner to elongate them. For bigger eyes, you can avoid creating shapes both above and below the eye and keep the bold liner only on the eyelid. For hooded eyes, you can try a small floating eyeliner flick,” says Nayak.
If you’re feeling adventurous, swap your usual black eyeliner for a coloured one, she suggests. You could also add a few rhinestones to your eyelids or brow bone to accentuate the look.
COLOURFUL SMOKY EYES
The smoky eyes at the Gucci show, framed by halos of colour in pink, green, yellow, blue and silver, have been one of the season’s most talked-about beauty looks. If you have prominent dark circles or under-eye bags, however, you may want to correct and conceal the area first, as dark smoky makeup can make them stand out.
“An easy way to recreate this look is to apply black kohl to the waterline and then add a little colour underneath, adapting the placement to your eye shape,” says make-up artist Vibha Gusain. To make the runway look more wearable, you can keep the smoky eye and surrounding colour halo more contained. Keep the skin fresh and natural, using a foundation with a skin-like finish.
“Depending on the colour of your outfit, you can choose to match or contrast it. Start with a strong eyeshadow shade such as yellow, orange or pink. Gently blend and diffuse the colour with a fluffy blending brush. Next, apply black kajal or eyeliner close to the lashes and smudge it with a small brush. It doesn’t have to be neat,” says Gusain. Keep the lips simple with a nude or soft brown shade, and use very little blush so the eyes remain the focus.
Unlike a sharply defined smoky eye, this look works best when the edges are blurred. For a more dramatic effect, use a highly pigmented cream eyeshadow to create the colour halo around the eyes. You can also swap the bright shades for gold or silver metallic pigments.
“Use your fingers to press silver or gold eyeshadow or pigment on to the lid, the inner corner and a little along the lower lash line,” says Gusain. “Blend the metallic shade into the black so the colours look diffused rather than sharply defined. Pack black kohl or cream shadow over the lid, extending it outwards and slightly upwards. Smoke the edges generously and carry the black along the lower lash line.” Finish with subtle blush and nude lipstick, either matte or glossy.