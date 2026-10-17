How to wear colourful runway eye make-up this festive season

“Colour around the eyes is definitely not new to makeup, but I think the way it is being interpreted this season feels much more modern," says celebrity make-up artist Cashmakeupartistry, as she prefers to be called. "Having worked in make up for long (over 10 years), I’ve seen colour come back in many different forms. What I like about these looks is that colour isn’t being used simply to create a ‘colourful eye’; it’s becoming part of the shape, mood and overall character of the makeup.”