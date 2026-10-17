How to wear colourful runway eye make-up this festive season

Statement eyes are back in focus on the runways, with shows across India, Paris and Milan fashion weeks making a case for bolder eye makeup. Think colourful smoky eyes at Demna’s Gucci SS27 show, vivid washes of colour at Matières Fécales and péro, and Rihanna’s bronzy-red waterline paired with smoky eyes in the front row.
Statement eyes are back in focus on the runways, with shows across India, Paris and Milan fashion weeks making a case for bolder eye makeup. Think colourful smoky eyes at Demna’s Gucci SS27 show, vivid washes of colour at Matières Fécales and péro, and Rihanna’s bronzy-red waterline paired with smoky eyes in the front row.
This festive season, take your cue from the runways and swap your everyday neutrals for a little colour and drama.
This festive season, take your cue from the runways and swap your everyday neutrals for a little colour and drama.
“Colour around the eyes is definitely not new to makeup, but I think the way it is being interpreted this season feels much more modern," says celebrity make-up artist Cashmakeupartistry, as she prefers to be called. "Having worked in make up for long (over 10 years), I’ve seen colour come back in many different forms. What I like about these looks is that colour isn’t being used simply to create a ‘colourful eye’; it’s becoming part of the shape, mood and overall character of the makeup.”
The Gucci look, for example, uses colour around a smoky eye to create dimension, while the look at Matières Fécales takes colour beyond the traditional eye area and makes it feel much more editorial.
Celebrity make-up artist Vibha Gusain believes the key is to find a middle ground between runway experimentation and everyday wearability. “Bold, colourful smoky eyes look great on models, but Rihanna’s front-row look is a good example of how to incorporate colour in your own way. You can use it on the inner corners, waterline or temples, pairing it with your usual makeup that works for your face,” she says.
The trick is to adapt the look to your features. If you have prominent dark circles or under-eye bags, concealing well is important. “A dark smoky eye can accentuate dark circles. Instead of blending the shadow out heavily, use black kohl on your waterline and add a touch of colour, keeping your eye shape in mind,” Gusain suggests.
Colour halos
The key to a colourful eye look is balance, says Cashmakeupartistry. “If the eyes are making a statement, I like keeping the skin fresh and the rest of the make-up relatively effortless. You don’t always need to add more to make the look impactful. With runway make-up, you don’t have to copy the look exactly. Take the idea, adapt the intensity and make it work for your face and personality.”
Start with a soft brown shadow through the crease and along the lash line to create a subtle smoky base. Choose one bold colour and build it around the eye, concentrating the pigment close to the lashes and diffusing it outward.
“Don’t try to perfect it in one go," says Cashmakeupartistry. Build the pigment gradually and blend the edges without losing the intensity of the colour. Sweep a little of the same shade along the lower lash line to connect the look and create a halo effect. Finish with mascara, keeping the skin fresh and the lips understated, she adds.
For a more wearable take, Gusain recommends using bright shades such as yellow, orange or pink to contrast with black kajal or eyeliner. “You don’t need too much foundation; the skin should look natural. Apply the coloured shadow first, then use black kajal close to the lashes and smudge it with a small brush. If you’re using yellow, try a yellow or mustard shadow before adding the kajal. Keep the lips and cheeks simple with nude or soft brown shades.”
The finish need not be perfect. Soft, smudged edges lend the look a relaxed, lived-in quality. Cream eyeshadows or highly pigmented formulas work particularly well for this technique. For a more dramatic smoky eye, Gusain suggests applying cream shadow across the lid and extending it slightly outward and upward, then blending the edges with a smudging brush and carrying the colour along the lower lash line.
Take it easy
For the Matières Fécales look, start with a bright eyeshadow all over and blend it. “Draw whatever eye shape you want with a strong colour liner, brown or burgundy like on the runway or even black. You can also just line the inner corner and do a cat eye over the colour wash. Keep the skin and lips defined but nude,” says Gusain.
For Rihanna’s look, you need full coverage matte skin with heavy contour, and shaped; brushed brows. “Use a brown eye shadow all over to define a shape for the eye. Use a burgundy or red on the waterline. Add lashes and lots of mascara to define the eyes more. For lips, use a strong dark brown pencil and fill it with light color gloss,” suggests Gusain.