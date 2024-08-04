Why is cultural sensitivity missing in fashion?

While their approaches might be different, Farooqi and Abraham both believe in the importance of cultural sensitivity. “The skills that would interest me, for example, as a designer who wishes to work with craftspeople as makers of a product, (but) those very skills can't be separated from the cultural traditions, history or even their natural ecosystems. Because that is what shapes the craft and the skills. So, when you are engaging with them, you are not only engaging with their skill but all that has shaped it," says Abraham.