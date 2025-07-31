Why are there no retrospectives of Indian designers?

Designer Manish Malhotra ensured his return to India couture week after five years was a night to remember. His Couture Cocktail Evening on 26 July had all the ingredients of a memorable fashion party—flashy guests, a 10ft-tall eagle made of mirrors, video excerpts from Malhotra’s past shows projected on the walls, a live DJ, a grazing table, and a 20-minute runway show closed by Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

In a room across the hall, Malhotra had an interesting exhibit—mannequins displaying 10 of his designs from the last three decades, including the ensemble Rekha wore for a Vogue Arabia cover two years ago, the Parsi gara gown Natasha Poonawalla wore to the 2025 Met Gala, and Kajol’s green lehenga from the song “Mehndi lagake rakhna" in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Some guests, misleadingly, called it a “retrospective"—a word social media used for the exhibit the next morning.

A retrospective, usually put together by an independent curator, is not just a display of archival clothes. It shows the evolution of the designer, their groundbreaking moments and their impact on the fashion world. While doing so, they also offer an insight into the country’s culture and history.

The Indian fashion industry, as we know it, is on its way to marking 50 years. Doesn’t it deserve just such an independent, critical look-back?