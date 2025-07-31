Why are there no retrospectives of Indian designers?

“But who is interested in knowing all this? It all boils down to the bottom line," says Sathya Saran, an author and professor of fashion journalism at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. She was the editor of Femina magazine from 1993 to 2005. “Today’s audience doesn’t want to understand fashion; all they are concerned about is looking good, and if the market is going to rule what works, then why would designers be interested in keeping public archives or retrospectives?"