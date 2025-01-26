Masaba x Amrapali Jewels: The art of making fine jewellery
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, Amrapali's Tarang Arora and designer Masaba Gupta talk about the idea behind their first fine jewellery collaboration
Earlier this week, the house of Masaba announced a partnership with Amrapali Jewels for the launch of a fine jewellery collection.
Inspired by the iconic mascots that have defined the house of Masaba over the years, the 46-piece gender-fluid collection marks the brand’s expansion in the space of fine jewellery and features a diverse range of pieces, from elaborate haars to contemporary chokers and haslis, incorporating gemstones such as diamonds, rubies and emeralds.
Tribe Amrapali, a part of Amrapali Jewels, and Masaba had earlier collaborated for the Ghana Ghana collection. Tarang Arora, creative director and CEO of Amrapali Jewels, says, "That collection used base metals and had a more accessible price point. It was designed to be easy to wear. It reflected a more relaxed, everyday luxury."
The second collaboration is more personal and indulgent. "While the first collection featured brass, this new one is made with gold, which automatically elevates the feel. The inclusion of diamonds and precious stones brings a level of personalisation and uniqueness to each piece. We’ve also made a conscious effort to incorporate written elements into many of the pieces, which adds to the individuality of the collection," adds Arora.
In an interview with Lounge, Arora and Gupta talk about the second collaboration and the idea behind it. Edited excerpts:
