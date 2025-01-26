Masaba x Amrapali Jewels: The art of making fine jewellery

In many ways, I found this aspect challenging but ultimately extraordinary. Another unique challenge in jewellery design, especially for this collection, was creating mostly single pieces. Many of the designs are one-of-a-kind because we may never come across the same stone again. This was a mental shift for us, as we were accustomed to the assembly-line mindset of clothing production—creating sizes, doubles, and triples, and ensuring every store carried multiple versions of the same product. In clothing, you can easily customise a piece with shorter sleeves or a longer hemline, but in fine jewellery, you’re working within the constraints of the stones and their availability. This transition from being an accessible, bridge-to-luxury brand to working in couture and fine jewellery brought its own learning curve. High-end categories like fine jewellery inherently come with boundaries, but these boundaries are necessary. They not only refine the creative process but also help you grow as a designer. Despite these challenges, the experience was deeply enjoyable. Designing these pieces was incredibly exciting for me. The evolution of customer preferences has also been inspiring—buyers are now seeking pieces that are both valuable and versatile, serving as statements not just for special occasions but also for day-to-night wear.