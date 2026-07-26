India Couture Week 2026: House of Masaba makes its bridal wear debut

The House of Masaba presented its debut bridal collection at the India couture week on 26 July.
The womenswear collection translated designer Masaba Gupta's signature design language into occasion wear, featuring bold prints, folk-inspired embroideries and playful pop-culture references. The silhouettes balanced softness with structure, pairing fluid drapes with sharp, military-inspired cuts to create a modern vision of bridal dressing. While lehngas, saris and gowns formed the core of the collection, Gupta infused them with her signature irreverence, creating bridalwear that felt more contemporary rather than overtly traditional.
“The journey begins in the sacred landscapes of India before drifting into the blue-green waters of Antigua and the vibrant tropics of the Caribbean. Bridal seamlessly transforms into resort bridal,” the press statement reads.
The runway reflected that journey. T-shirts with built-in blouses embroidered with maps of India, dhoti-style salwars, pineapple-shaped bikini tops, breezy kaftans and printed resort separates suggested a bridal wardrobe designed well beyond the wedding day. Bright tropical colours, playful motifs and destination-ready silhouettes brought a sense of ease rarely seen in couture presentations.