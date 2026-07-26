India Couture Week 2026: House of Masaba makes its bridal wear debut

Team Lounge
2 min read26 Jul 2026, 01:35 PM IST
logo
New Delhi: Models walk the ramp showcasing a creation by designer Masaba Gupta during the India Couture Week, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_25_2026_000689B)(PTI)
Summary
The collection reimagines bridal dressing for a generation that embraces traditional design through a contemporary lens

The House of Masaba presented its debut bridal collection at the India couture week on 26 July.

The womenswear collection translated designer Masaba Gupta's signature design language into occasion wear, featuring bold prints, folk-inspired embroideries and playful pop-culture references. The silhouettes balanced softness with structure, pairing fluid drapes with sharp, military-inspired cuts to create a modern vision of bridal dressing. While lehngas, saris and gowns formed the core of the collection, Gupta infused them with her signature irreverence, creating bridalwear that felt more contemporary rather than overtly traditional.

“The journey begins in the sacred landscapes of India before drifting into the blue-green waters of Antigua and the vibrant tropics of the Caribbean. Bridal seamlessly transforms into resort bridal,” the press statement reads.

The runway reflected that journey. T-shirts with built-in blouses embroidered with maps of India, dhoti-style salwars, pineapple-shaped bikini tops, breezy kaftans and printed resort separates suggested a bridal wardrobe designed well beyond the wedding day. Bright tropical colours, playful motifs and destination-ready silhouettes brought a sense of ease rarely seen in couture presentations.

JEWELLERY DRAMA

Jewellery partner Indriya complemented the narrative with pieces that ranged from traditional bridal sets to tropical-inspired designs. Pineapple-shaped earrings, colourful gemstone necklaces and sculptural pieces sat alongside classic kundan-style jewellery, echoing the collection's blend of heritage and contemporary expression.

“I'm very excited to bring on Indriya as the jewellery partner for my first couture show. I think that the brand is at the perfect cusp of tradition and modernity," said Gupta.

Also Read | Masaba x Amrapali Jewels: The art of making fine jewellery
View full Image
Throughout the collection, the pineapple appears as a recurring symbol
(PTI)

Many of the pieces in the collection came with relaxed proportions, looking closer to resortwear than traditional bridal couture, reinforcing the collection's journey from India to the Caribbean.

View full Image
Some looks blurred the boundary between festivewear, bridalwear and everyday dressing

The more strong looks were the ones that didn't try too hard to be bridal, especially the T-shirts that clearly have a life beyond the wedding album. By mixing graphic prints, relaxed tailoring and heirloom jewellery, Gupta proposed a bridal wardrobe that could travel, be restyled and, most importantly, feel lived in rather than merely looked at.

View full Image
Madhu Sapre (left) with Masaba Gupta
(Shazid Chauhan)

One of the standout looks was this red ensemble worn by showstopper Madhu Sapre. It reflected Gupta's signature approach: taking familiar Indian symbols and amplifying them through scale and colour and unexpected styling.

View full Image
The collection offered a variety of bright colours
(SHAZID CHAUHAN)

Few pieces in the collection borrowed from beachwear, folk art and Indian craft to create something that feels contemporary without severing its ties to tradition. The bikini-style blouse also reflects the changing nature of Indian weddings, where destination ceremonies and multiple celebrations have expanded what counts as bridal dressing.

Also Read | Why Masaba Gupta likes to own it all
Also Read | ABFRL buys 51% in Masaba label for ₹90 cr

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.