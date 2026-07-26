India Couture Week 2026: House of Masaba makes its bridal wear debut

The womenswear collection translated designer Masaba Gupta's signature design language into occasion wear, featuring bold prints, folk-inspired embroideries and playful pop-culture references. The silhouettes balanced softness with structure, pairing fluid drapes with sharp, military-inspired cuts to create a modern vision of bridal dressing. While lehngas, saris and gowns formed the core of the collection, Gupta infused them with her signature irreverence, creating bridalwear that felt more contemporary rather than overtly traditional.