India Couture Week 2026: House of Masaba makes its bridal wear debut

The House of Masaba presented its debut bridal collection at the India couture week on 26 July.
The House of Masaba presented its debut bridal collection at the India couture week on 26 July.
The womenswear collection translated designer Masaba Gupta's signature design language into occasion wear, featuring bold prints, folk-inspired embroideries and playful pop-culture references. The silhouettes balanced softness with structure, pairing fluid drapes with sharp, military-inspired cuts to create a modern vision of bridal dressing. While lehngas, saris and gowns formed the core of the collection, Gupta infused them with her signature irreverence, creating bridalwear that felt more contemporary rather than overtly traditional.
The womenswear collection translated designer Masaba Gupta's signature design language into occasion wear, featuring bold prints, folk-inspired embroideries and playful pop-culture references. The silhouettes balanced softness with structure, pairing fluid drapes with sharp, military-inspired cuts to create a modern vision of bridal dressing. While lehngas, saris and gowns formed the core of the collection, Gupta infused them with her signature irreverence, creating bridalwear that felt more contemporary rather than overtly traditional.
“The journey begins in the sacred landscapes of India before drifting into the blue-green waters of Antigua and the vibrant tropics of the Caribbean. Bridal seamlessly transforms into resort bridal,” the press statement reads.
The runway reflected that journey. T-shirts with built-in blouses embroidered with maps of India, dhoti-style salwars, pineapple-shaped bikini tops, breezy kaftans and printed resort separates suggested a bridal wardrobe designed well beyond the wedding day. Bright tropical colours, playful motifs and destination-ready silhouettes brought a sense of ease rarely seen in couture presentations.
JEWELLERY DRAMA
Jewellery partner Indriya complemented the narrative with pieces that ranged from traditional bridal sets to tropical-inspired designs. Pineapple-shaped earrings, colourful gemstone necklaces and sculptural pieces sat alongside classic kundan-style jewellery, echoing the collection's blend of heritage and contemporary expression.
“I'm very excited to bring on Indriya as the jewellery partner for my first couture show. I think that the brand is at the perfect cusp of tradition and modernity," said Gupta.
Many of the pieces in the collection came with relaxed proportions, looking closer to resortwear than traditional bridal couture, reinforcing the collection's journey from India to the Caribbean.
The more strong looks were the ones that didn't try too hard to be bridal, especially the T-shirts that clearly have a life beyond the wedding album. By mixing graphic prints, relaxed tailoring and heirloom jewellery, Gupta proposed a bridal wardrobe that could travel, be restyled and, most importantly, feel lived in rather than merely looked at.
One of the standout looks was this red ensemble worn by showstopper Madhu Sapre. It reflected Gupta's signature approach: taking familiar Indian symbols and amplifying them through scale and colour and unexpected styling.
Few pieces in the collection borrowed from beachwear, folk art and Indian craft to create something that feels contemporary without severing its ties to tradition. The bikini-style blouse also reflects the changing nature of Indian weddings, where destination ceremonies and multiple celebrations have expanded what counts as bridal dressing.