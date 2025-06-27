Floral prints in the office: Tips from experts to refresh your work wardrobe
Stylists and designers suggest ways to add more bloom prints, in different sizes and colours, to formal wear
When it comes to formalwear, men prefer to stay away from floral prints instead opting for checks and stripes.
But over the years, many corporate firms have eased their dress codes, allowing people some freedom to experiment with colours and prints. If your workplace offers a scope for Casual Everyday, or even just a Friday, why not move out of your comfort zone and ditch the tried and tested in favour of something fun and playful? Good news is many brands are offering menswear with micro floral prints that can be easily worked into one's work wardrobe.