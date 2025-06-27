Floral prints in the office: Tips from experts to refresh your work wardrobe

When it comes to formalwear, men prefer to stay away from floral prints instead opting for checks and stripes.

But over the years, many corporate firms have eased their dress codes, allowing people some freedom to experiment with colours and prints. If your workplace offers a scope for Casual Everyday, or even just a Friday, why not move out of your comfort zone and ditch the tried and tested in favour of something fun and playful? Good news is many brands are offering menswear with micro floral prints that can be easily worked into one's work wardrobe.

Many brands, for instance, have peppered spread collar shirts with hibiscus and foliage prints that can easily be worked into office wear with some clever styling tweaks.

Also read: How the military has defined menswear fashion

How to choose the right print

Stylist Isha Bhansali suggests picking micro prints in dark colours, like brown or burgundy. “Perhaps a coffee brown shirt with tiny flowers on it. Balance it with solid separates. For a Casual Friday, one can embrace bolder prints," she says. "A floral print blazer works for a fun outing like a Saturday brunch with colleagues. If one works in fashion retail, then one can definitely get creative at outings like a firm function. However, a sector like banking definitely demands different dressing etiquettes. Perhaps accessorise with a floral print tie works or a bloom printed pocket square."

View Full Image A printed floral shirt by Rare Rabbit

Actor Shahid Kapoor's recent look, which included a floral printed suit by Anita Dongre worn over a white shirt, is a great reference point for a work trip with colleagues. It will help you stand out and look polished. Another great example of floral wear done right is Ranveer Singh's monochrome look, which included a floral blazer, at Red Sea Film Festival last year—a smart way to dial down the print is to go for tonal layering.

It's all about balance

Print on print is a timeless summer trend but it's a tricky combination to pull off. Keshav Gupta, owner and lead designer at the brand Jorah Men, suggests sticking to a common colour palette while experimenting with different patterns in prints. “Go for something geometrical or abstract with something busy like florals or tropical," he says. "When it comes to formal wardrobes, the best way to add florals is through the right accessories. A tone-on-tone floral printed tie or pocket square can go a long way. If you’re feeling bold, try to match socks with a toned floral printed version."

Florals in soft cotton or linen are the perfect choice for summer—light, breathable and versatile.

Aparna Chandra, co-creative director, at the label Nicobar, believes florals work best when subtle in breathable fabrics like cotton, with small-scale or tonal prints that feel easy and versatile. "They work great for layering, letting you play with colour and pattern for statement dressing. For evenings, deeper tones like indigo, charcoal, or forest green transition seamlessly when styled with tailored trousers or pleated pants," she says.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: How to pack a capsule wardrobe for a trekking holiday