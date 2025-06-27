Floral prints in the office: Tips from experts to refresh your work wardrobe

It's all about balance

Print on print is a timeless summer trend but it's a tricky combination to pull off. Keshav Gupta, owner and lead designer at the brand Jorah Men, suggests sticking to a common colour palette while experimenting with different patterns in prints. “Go for something geometrical or abstract with something busy like florals or tropical," he says. "When it comes to formal wardrobes, the best way to add florals is through the right accessories. A tone-on-tone floral printed tie or pocket square can go a long way. If you’re feeling bold, try to match socks with a toned floral printed version."