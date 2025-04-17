Make-up mistakes men should not make
SummaryOverdoing the foundation, not blending well—things to remember when dabbling with make up
It’s not just female actors who serve inspiration for make-up on the internet. Male celebrities, too, are doling out useful tips to conceal blemishes, pick the right foundation and correct under-eye circles to get that ‘no-make-up’ make-up look. Looking ‘natural’ with a little help from bottles and brushes has become important to many men while facing the camera or meeting people socially.